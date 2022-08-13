Sir Salman Rushdie has been taken off his ventilator and is talking as he recovers from being stabbed in the US.British-American writer Aatish Taseer said, in a since-deleted tweet, that the 75-year-old was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking)”, which was then confirmed by the author’s agent Andrew Wylie.Mr Wylie had earlier said Sir Salman was using the ventilator and could lose an eye after he sustained injuries to his arm and liver in the attack.The Indian-born Briton, whose novel The Satanic Verses led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO