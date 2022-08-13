ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Alliance Review

Despite overall inexperience, Sebring veterans committed to team

One year ago, Jahvian Cundiff and Scott Boston were juniors playing on a senior-dominated Sebring football team which won its regular-season opener, then lost its final eight contests, including all six Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Scarlet Division contests. Fast forward to 2022 and under first-year head coach Anthony Agresta, who had previous experience...
SEBRING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy