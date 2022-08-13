Lil Baby And 21 Savage Host Back-To-School Giveaway With Footlocker Atlanta

Lil Baby and 21 Savage paid it forward in their respective communities with a pair of back-to-school giveaways in partnership with Footlocker Atlanta. The events occurred on Sunday (Aug. 7) and saw the rap stars gifting thousands of local Atlanta children and families with various items and services as part of their respective charitable initiatives.

21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation teamed up with various sponsors including Amazon Music , Warner Chappell Music , PGA , Dick’s Sporting Goods , Foot Locker Atlanta , Five Below , and Champions for his annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive.”

Taking place in Decatur, Georgia, the drive saw attendees receiving free backpacks, sneakers, uniforms, school supplies, and various accessories, with free haircuts and hair braiding also available onsite. notebooks, and headphones.

21 Savage attends community giveaway at Foot Locker Atlanta on Sunday (Aug. 7).

Each attendee also received a financial literacy guide created by 21 Savage himself, which resumes his ongoing Financial Literacy Campaign with educational non-profit organization Get Schooled. Launched in 2018, the campaign was followed by Bank Account at Home, which was created in light of the COVID-19 pandemic through a partnership with Chime in July 2020.

In a separate giveaway at Atlanta’s West End Mall organized by Lil Baby, Foot Locker Atlanta, and the Goodr Foundation teamed up to gift over $300,000 in free clothing, sneakers and school supplies to the local, young students. The My Turn rapper also bought out the American Deli location at the mall to provide free meals for those in attendance, marking the latest instance of Atlanta looking out for its own.

Lil Baby is currently on road for his One of Them Ones Tour alongside co-headliner Chris Brown . As for 21 Savage, he recently shared his thoughts about gun violence in Atlanta. “Atlanta We Have To Do Better. Put The F Guns Down !!!!!” he tweeted .

Watch recap videos of both events below.

