Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Lane County to auction off LTD buses, equipment and other vehicles

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a vehicle auction open to the public to sell county surplus vehicles and equipment. According to the county, each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. The open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction will be held Thursday, August...
LANE COUNTY, OR
lanecounty.org

Public agencies to auction surplus vehicles and equipment

Each year Lane County auctions vehicles because of age or mileage. Lane County Fleet Services will conduct a public, open-bid (with proxy bidding) auction from Thursday, August 18, to Saturday, August 20. Bids must be submitted online and will be received until Saturday, August 20, at 12:00 p.m. All bids start with a minimum set amount.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Alek Skarlatos campaign tour "On Duty with Alek" begins in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — 30 communities, 7 counties, and 1000 miles on a motorcycle all before Election Day -- Republican Alek Skarlatos just started his "On Duty with Alek" tour as part of his campaign for Oregon's 4th Congressional District. His first stop was in Eugene, talking to members of...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer removed as CEO three weeks after DUII citation

EUGENE, Ore. -- Arcimoto, a Eugene-based company that manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. The company announced on August 12 that former CEO Mark Frohnmayer has been removed from the position. In his place, Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Fittipaldi has been appointed to the role of interim CEO. Arcimoto said Frohnmayer will remain at the company as Chief Vision Officer.
EUGENE, OR
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Business
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Society
nbc16.com

Windigo Fire now 78% contained

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Windigo Fire is now 78% contained and mop up operations have started on the south and western portions of the fire, according to fire officials. Crews will now begin repair work across the fire area. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the area...
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Decision 6 years ago still yields citations

See that little yellow thing on the windshield? It’s a parking ticket, and it illustrates that a decision Albany city officials made six years ago still serves to irritate some people. It was in May 2016 that the advisory board of the CARA urban renewal program recommended that parking...
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Unlicensed Roseburg driver runs over man lying in roadway

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was cited after he reportedly ran over a person lying in the roadway, according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report that a 53-year-old Roseburg man had both legs ran over by a Roseburg man, 56, driving a Ford Explorer.
ROSEBURG, OR
Person
Howard Schultz
beachconnection.net

Toledo's Wooden Boat Show Rocks Central Oregon Coast This Year with Lots of Live Music

(Newport, Oregon) – Once again, a fun and much-loved event returns to the central Oregon coast as the region starts pulling out of the pandemic. Look to the waters just east of Newport for Toledo's 17th Annual Wooden Boat Show happens on August 20 and 21. It's free, it's family-friendly and it celebrates the longstanding maritime heritage of the tiny town just east of Newport. The festival hosts the GP Containerboard Boat Contest, boat building, live music, kids’ activities, food, boat rides, vendors and more. (Courtesy photo)
TOLEDO, OR
nbc16.com

Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of Honor Guard

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
OAKRIDGE, OR
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Street Crimes Unit arrests man firing shots in neighborhood

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say on Monday, August 15 at 8:52 p.m., they received multiple reports of a gunshots heard in the 1700 block of Balboa Street. The source of the shots was determined to be coming from a residence occupied by Douglas Rodger Engel, age 50. EPD...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene radio personality enters hospice care after long battle with cancer

EUGENE, Ore. — Sad news: Longtime local radio personality Bill Barrett has entered hospice care after a long battle with cancer. That's what we learned from the New Country 93.3 Facebook page Monday night. His radio co-hosts posted a heartfelt message about Barrett, including that he’s "nearing the end...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire burning more than 4,600 acres, 0% contained

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than 700 firefighters are battling the 4,657-acre Cedar Creek Fire west of Waldo Lake southeast of Eugene. The lightning-caused fire, burning in steep terrain, was 0% contained at last report Tuesday morning. It started Aug. 1 and was part of a lightning storm that sparked...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, Aug. 16

According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 14, 5:40 a.m., 1000 block Evans Blvd., “arrest,” 36-year old Barry Michael Harrison charged with Theft II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the CBPD log for Aug. 14, 8:05 a.m., 6th...
nbc16.com

Benton County Sheriff's Office holds annual school supply drive

BENTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring their 13th annual Back to School Supply Drive and invites the community to donate supplies for students at five rural schools. The drive is going on now through September 5th. The sheriff's office says backpacks have historically been...
BENTON COUNTY, OR

