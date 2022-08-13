ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Public school enrollment is declining statewide. Here's how SoCal districts are responding

By Leticia Juarez, Grace Manthey via
ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NyN8E_0hFUfpzh00

Students across California returned to the classroom this week. But this year there will be fewer children attending public school.

"Declining enrollment isn't anything new, it's been over a decade that it has had an impact on schools and education, and there are very clear reasons. It's not just unique to LA. It's taking place across the state," said Dr. Debra Duardo, the Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the California Department of Finance projected a 7% decrease in California public school enrollment between 2018 and 2028. A report by the Public Policy Institute of California cited lower birth rates and migration from and within the state as reasons for enrollment changes across districts.

More recently, the Department of Finance projected a 9% decline - roughly 542,000 students - in enrollment between 2021 and 2031.

Last year, the number of students enrolled in public school dropped below six million for the first time since at least 2007. That's a loss of more than 110,000 students, the second largest one-year decrease in over a decade. The largest was the previous year's 161,000 student decrease.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

The biggest decreases were a 4.3% drop in 1st grade, and a 5.4% drop in 7th grade. This is consistent with the previous year's largest decreases in kindergarten and 6th grade.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

There were similar trends in Southern California counties.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Kindergarten enrollment did increase modestly from the previous year, but it was still not up to pre-pandemic levels.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

Private school enrollment in schools with more than five students increased by about 6%, a reversal from most of the last decade when private school enrollment was declining.

Enrollment in private schools with five students or less is a way to measure homeschools, according to officials, since it is one way parents can homeschool their children and the state does not track homeschool students directly.

In these assumed homeschools, enrollment has been on the rise for the last three years. It peaked to about 59,000 during the pandemic and last year was still double most pre-pandemic years.

Graph not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

These changes might mean it won't be cost effective to keep under-enrolled public schools open, Duardo said.

"So, we are going to see more school closures and that is very challenging in communities," she said.

School closures are already happening in Azusa.

The school district is in the process of reorganizing schools by closing some schools and consolidating others.

Arturo Ortega, Superintendent of Azusa Unified School District, said in the 2023-24 school year, the district will be closing two elementary schools.

"We will be closing Gladstone High School as a high school but it will open as a middle school so that year our middle schools will also close," said Ortega.

Table not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

While school districts may have lost students due to concerns about COVID, masking, and distance learning to private schools, they also gained funding.

"This is historic in terms of the funding that has come into education. So, districts are not just looking at the instructional program, but they are also trying to address some of the challenges that families have experienced." said Duardo from L.A. County.

Ortega in Azusa said they will be able to increase the types and amounts of programs they offer to students as well as improve facilities.

By offering more educational opportunities, districts hope it will lessen the blow to communities facing a school closure.

Comments / 38

Bob Fortini
4d ago

Hey you brought all this upon yourselves. Your losing money because of the low enrollments. So go ahead and be woke teach CRT and gender reassignment or all the other left wing progressive classes. This is what you want and this is what you get. You can't have our children not at all

Reply(9)
28
Miguel J Burnstein
4d ago

What would you expect what is California something like 49th in education plus the schools are flooded with none English speaking children and to top it off they want to confuse children about their sexuality, the people that can are leaving this Woke Progressive communist state that is a one party system 🇺🇸

Reply(4)
17
Doug Hodges
3d ago

We have a broken system. Near the bottom in every category. Yet Newsome gets an education award recently. Such bullcrap. Need to overhaul the entire system

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Azusa, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Local
California Education
KTLA

L.A. area kids get ready to return to the classroom

It’s back-to-school week for hundreds of thousands of students in Southern California. Students from Los Angeles and Orange counties will be returning to the classroom this week, many returning to normal in-person instruction for the first time in years. The Los Angeles Unified School District welcomes kids back into the classroom on Monday, but on […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

UCLA drops indoor masking requirement on campus

Due to a city of L.A. ordinance still in effect, students and staff will have to continue providing proof of COVID vaccination or a recent negative test to access certain facilities, such as dining halls, fitness centers and restaurants, according to the notice.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Public Schools#Elementary Schools#The Los Angeles County#The Department Of Finance
americanmilitarynews.com

Man arrested for California college tuition scheme that targeted veterans

A Los Angeles man has been arrested for counterfeiting tuition waivers for families of veterans, duping University of California and California State University schools out of half a million dollars in the process, state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced. Don Azul was taken into custody Wednesday for allegedly posing as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS LA

4 million Southern Californians asked to stop watering outdoors for 15 days

The Metropolitan Water District is calling on Southern Californians to stop outdoor watering for a full 15 days so they can make emergency repairs on a critical imported water pipeline.The shutdown, which would start on Sept. 6, is projected to affect more than 4 million people, including water customers in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando, Torrance, and those served by the Central Basin Municipal Water district, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District, and the West Basin Municipal Water District. The area also covers 6 million people where households has been limited to one-day...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Prepare Now for Watering Limits Starting September 6

Residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. Metropolitan’s member agencies under this urgent call include Altadena, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada, Long Beach,...
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

L.A. County lifeguard dies

A Los Angeles County lifeguard died Sunday, authorities announced. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger with the L.A. County Fire Department’s lifeguard division had worked with the agency for six years and was last assigned to the beaches of Santa Monica North, officials said in a Twitter thread. Traeger’s cause of death remained unclear, but L.A. County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
131K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy