NEW YORK -- There were calls for justice Tuesday following another disturbing subway crime, this time involving a transit worker.A man is accused of beating a subway cleaner so severely he had to be hospitalized.The passionate pleas were heard outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice on Tuesday.Loved ones and co-workers of Anthony Nelson want the man who allegedly badly beat the 35-year-old while he was on the job to be prosecuted to the fullest extent."Anthony is not the first, but we want [him] to be the last," said Robert Kelley of Transport Workers Union Local 100.Kelley says transit workers fear for their...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO