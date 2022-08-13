Read full article on original website
amny.com
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
Colleagues of MTA subway cleaner beaten in Bronx call for justice
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Colleagues of an MTA subway cleaner beaten at a Bronx station issued calls for justice ahead of a Tuesday court hearing in the case. Alexander Wright, 49, is accused of attacking subway cleaner Anthony Nelson at the Pelham Bay Park station on the No. 6 line on Thursday, according to authorities. […]
Serial bank robber targeting Bronx TD branches strikes again
THE BRONX (PIX11) — The serial bank robber specifically targeting TD branches in the Bronx struck again Monday, raising his total haul to over $2,500, officials said. In the latest incident, the crook walked up to a teller at the TD Bank on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue around 11:45 a.m., demanded cash, and […]
Demanding justice: Transit workers, mom rally for subway cleaner brutally beaten
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone. He was working on what was supposed to be his day off at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
Third Teen Arrested for Anti-White Bias Attack Aboard MTA Bus in Woodhaven: NYPD
A third black teenager has been charged for attacking a white woman on an MTA bus in Woodhaven last month—as ugly details emerge about the alleged hate crime. Jahnaiya Williams, 19, was charged in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday with assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, and other crimes, for striking 57-year-old Jill LeCroix in the head with a shopping bag containing a jar, prosecutors say. Williams also allegedly punched LeCroix.
Former prosecutor accused of raping a sleeping woman in NYC hotel: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A former lawyer is accused of raping a woman while she slept in a Manhattan hotel room nearly five years ago, authorities said Tuesday. Adam Foss, 42, was indicted on felony rape and sexual abuse charges in New York State Supreme Court in connection to the October 2017 attack, according to […]
norwoodnews.org
Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
Queens Man Convicted for Shooting Daughter’s Ex-Boyfriend
Queens, NY (PRESS RELEASE) -Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Orlando Plummer, 47,...
Calls for justice after MTA worker assaulted while protecting customers
NEW YORK -- There were calls for justice Tuesday following another disturbing subway crime, this time involving a transit worker.A man is accused of beating a subway cleaner so severely he had to be hospitalized.The passionate pleas were heard outside the Bronx County Hall of Justice on Tuesday.Loved ones and co-workers of Anthony Nelson want the man who allegedly badly beat the 35-year-old while he was on the job to be prosecuted to the fullest extent."Anthony is not the first, but we want [him] to be the last," said Robert Kelley of Transport Workers Union Local 100.Kelley says transit workers fear for their...
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
Man Punches Hispanic Woman in Face on 7-Train in Apparent Bias Attack in LIC
The police released a photo Saturday of a man who allegedly punched a 42-year-old Hispanic woman in the face—in an apparent bias attack–on a Manhattan-bound 7 train last month. The suspect allegedly approached the woman on the 7 train at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2 as...
Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
fox5ny.com
Chelsea residents say drug users are taking over neighborhood
NEW YORK - Manhattan's Chelsea is a neighborhood known for its chic condominiums, great restaurants and tolerant community. Now drug dealers and drug users are overrunning a part of the neighborhood. And residents are paying the price. In exclusive video obtained by Fox 5 News, you can see a person...
‘Stabber’s choice’: Homeless man confesses to fatal stabbing, knife attack: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly confessed to fatally stabbing another homeless man and injuring another during two separate attacks last month, authorities said Tuesday. Trevon Murphy, 40, was indicted on murder, attempted murder, and assault charges in connection to the incidents, according to District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg. Prosecutors said the defendant […]
NBC New York
Task Force Formed in Wake of Layleen Polanco Death Finds NYC Jails Fail Transgender People
NYC jails fail to protect and adequately care for transgender, gender non-conforming, non-binary and intersex people in its custody, leading to routine abuse and neglect, a new 146-page report outlined Monday. The task force formed by the Board of Correction, in the wake of Layleen Polanco's death on Rikers Island...
CBS2 rides with NYPD to see new approach to vendors, panhandlers
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is cracking down on vendors and panhandlers who stand in the middle of the highways.CBS2's Ali Bauman rode along for an exclusive look at the operation, and found it did not go as planned.We see them standing in the middle of the highways, under pouring rain and blazing sun -- women selling fruit and panhandlers asking for money.The NYPD calls it a growing problem."They are obstructing the vehicular traffic, posing a danger to themselves and the motorists," said Inspector Sylvester Ge, commanding officer of the Highway Patrol Unit.Bauman rode along with the Highway Patrol Unit...
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, Maddrey said. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after […]
Off-duty officer opens fire on robbery suspects in Manhattan: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer opened fire on a pair of robbers Monday morning in East Harlem, according to police. The victim, who works in the area, was walking at East 122nd Street and Park Avenue when a tan SUV pulled up around 11:15 a.m. Two men wearing black masks and […]
NBC New York
Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station
A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
