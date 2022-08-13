Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Rockford holding resource fair for residents
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford community asked for help, and the City is responding. They will be hosting a “Community Resource Fair” on Wednesday. Two dozen agencies will be on hand to assist people with anything from employment to housing to mental health. City leaders said...
WIFR
$1.2M awarded to Historic Dixon Theatre group for building restoration
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Funds will support the performing arts in Dixon, Ill. The grant, awarded by The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), be used to renovate the 100-year-old Historic Dixon Theatre at 114 S. Galena Ave. in Dixon- attracting touring groups, performers and economic revenue to the Sauk Valley.
WIFR
Flinn Middle School hosting Sixth Grade Boot Camp
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Incoming middle schoolers make a stop at Flinn Middle School ahead of the big first day of classes as the eager pre-teens are shipped off to boot camp to prepare for the next level of their young education. Flinn hosts its third annual sixth grade booth...
WIFR
Ministry Restoration hosts annual backpack giveaway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One church is making sure students in need across the region have the supplies necessary to get them started off right this school year. The 13th Annual Backpack Giveaway hosted by Ministry Restoration helps give back to many elementary and middle school-aged kids across the Rockford region. Pastor Ruby Martin says the motto of the event is a little bit of love goes a long way and she hopes that love is something families can bring home with them.
WIFR
Parade and festival held as part of the Rockford’s Forward for Fun Initiative
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The El Barrio Community Center in Rockford’s 11th Ward hosted a parade and festival Saturday as part of the city’s Forward for Fun initiative. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which isolated many people from their communities, the goal of the initiative is to bring together residents for new, fun events while also supporting local small businesses. After the parade, the festival was held at Keye-Mallquist Park.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
WIFR
Overdose Awareness Month Events
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses. The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago County Fair returns for 101st year
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Fair is back for their 101st year. The gates open at noon Wednesday, and it is only $5 to get in opening day and Thursday. Tickets will be $7 Friday and Saturday. Some of the activities residents will be able to check...
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Popular Ice Cream Shop Creates Peachy New Flavor for Rockford’s 815 Day
The perfect old-fashioned homemade ice cream shop just revealed a brand new flavor for 815 Day that pays tribute to one of Rockford's greatest treasures. There have been a few rumors over the last couple of weeks that the flavor creators at one of the area's most-loved ice cream shops was going to be creating a special flavor to celebrate '815 Day' and today, we finally get the details.
Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
MyStateline.com
Freeport schools facing staff shortages during first week of class
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline students headed back to class this week, but the Freeport School District still dealing with a shortage of staff. The past couple of school years have been hard nation wide, and the teacher shortage in Freeport is no different. Staff said that they combined their math and science classes instead of having a long-term subsitutue.
WIFR
Davis Junction granted $3 million dollar to help spur economic development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Village Trustee William Luchsinger says he spotted Davis Junction’s potential for economic development more than a decade ago, when trustees bought a huge chunk of land near IL Route 72. What they didn’t know, however, was how they’d get the funding. “Ogle County...
WIFR
Midway Village talks about how the 18th amendment impacted Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Midway Village Museum on Saturday hosted “Tipsy History,” a unique historical event in the Victorian Village. Visitors were able to discover how the 18th Amendment changed daily life in Rockford and see a transformed 1920s dry town. Reenactors and historic interpreters taught prohibition history through fun skits featuring federal raids, bank heists, illegal distilleries and speakeasies.
WIFR
Mystery customer pays Belvidere family’s $100 tab
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Random acts of kindness contribute to life in a big way, and one anonymous patron has been spreading kindness by picking up the tab for strangers. “It makes you want to do nice things for people,” said Jackie Ahrendt. Jackie Ahrendt and her family enjoy...
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
WIFR
$106M in Rebuild Illinois grants headed to main streets near you
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday the latest 50 infrastructure projects to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Multiple local endeavors, including the Times Theater Restoration project, were awarded up to $3 million in funding. “The Times Theater has a special place in Rockford’s history, and...
WIFR
Freeport redistricting it’s perimeters
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - As Americans shift their home bases for various reasons: schools, economic opportunities and less crime. More cities like Freeport across the U.S. must deal with population changes within their borders. “A lot of people that grew up here are used to being in one ward over...
northernpublicradio.org
DeKalb High School graduate is ready to see the world
Some students across the country are leaving home for the first time to attend college. John Armenta, a DeKalb High School graduate of the class of 2022 will be among them. The first-generation student is going to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and for him it means more than just another set of four walls.
WIFR
Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” blazes new trail for queer, black stories in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been 30 years since Penny Marshall’s A League of Their Own hit theaters, and now a new version of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League’s story is back in the limelight. Amazon Prime Video launched eight episodes for the first season of a tv series of the same name on August 12.
