WHEC TV-10
Two cars roll over during crash in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WHEC) — Crews are investigating a two-car crash, where both cars rolled over on Route 15 in Livingston County. The East Avon Fire Department and other crews responded. Fire officials said a Mercy Flight helicopter airlifted one person to the hospital. The other victims were taken...
RPD: Man’s body pulled from Lake Ontario
Officials say the Medical Examiner’s Office is currently working to determine the identity.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 1, 2022 through Aug. 7, 2022 there were 108 calls for service, they responded to three motor vehicle accidents, and 15 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 48 of Owego, N.Y.,...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Body found in Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man in his 50s was found dead in lake Ontario on Monday. The Rochester Police Department said people in a sailboat alerted first responders to the body. The man was found just off of Ontario Beach near the pier. Members of the Rochester Fire...
NewsChannel 36
203rd Annual Steuben County Fair Opens Today
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The longest running county fair in the U.S. opened Monday. This year marks the 203rd annual Steuben County fair in Bath. The fair runs through Sunday, August 21st. This year's fair features animal showings, a demolition derby, rodeo, monster trucks, live music, food, exhibits, and more....
NewsChannel 36
Lane to Close on I-86 in Chemung County August 15
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Travelers on Interstate 86 in the town of Chemung should be aware of a lane closure that will go into effect on Monday. Beginning August 15th, westbound traffic near Exit 58 in the town of Chemung will be reduced to one lane. Road crews will be working to make bridge repairs during that time. The work is expected to last until mid-September, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.
Historic 19th century Elmira building up for sale
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — After several grants and years of work to restore a historic Elmira home, local groups are now looking for a buyer to help bring the Richardson-Kennedy house to its former glory. Located at 359 W Church St in Elmira, the Former Ritz Carriage House, now known as the Richardson-Kennedy house, was […]
Barn engulphed in flames; 1 firefighter injured
Republished with permission from FIRST News Now Morris, Pa. — One Morris Volunteer firefighter was injured at the scene of a two-alarm barn fire at 814 Potato Patch Lane on Sunday, August 14, around 2 p.m. in Pine Township. Fire crews and units from Morris, Liberty, Wellsboro, Jersey Shore, Blossburg, and Middlebury were all sent in to battle the blaze. FNN was told that fire crews from Lycoming County also...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
WJAC TV
Coroner called Sunday to motorcycle crash on Route 36, dispatch says
According to Jefferson County dispatch, a fatal motorcycle crash occurred Sunday morning in Eldred Township. Dispatch says the crash occurred at 6:17 a.m. on Route 36 at Carls Lane and involved a single motorcycle. Dispatch has confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene, but no further details of...
Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking for help in finding a man accused of stealing a restaurant worker’s wallet over the weekend. Ithaca Police responded to a restaurant in the 100 block of West State Street around 5:00 p.m. for a report a theft. A worker at the restaurant told police that […]
66-year-old man killed in Genesee County crash
LEROY, N.Y. — A 66-year-old Warsaw man has died following a car crash Saturday afternoon in Genesee County. New York State Police say Duane R. Hamill was driving a 1994 Ford F-150 on State Route 19 in the town of LeRoy when the crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Based...
16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department. On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that […]
WHEC TV-10
Tractor trailer flipped on its side in thruway crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Breaking news overnight, a brutal crash scene on the thruway. You can see the destruction our crew captured at the scene and the crowd of first responders gathered around what appears to be a tractor trailer flipped on its side. We are still awaiting details from the Monroe...
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
Police looking for missing person in Tioga County
Wellsboro, Pa. — State police at Mansfield say a 51-year-old man was reported missing around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. Jody Nudd, of Pheasant Hill Road in Delmar Township, is believed to be in the Wellsboro area. Police say Nudd is a white male, 5'7" tall with blue eyes. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Police looking to recover handgun stolen from Tioga County residence
Nelson, Pa. — State police are investigating the theft of a handgun from a dresser drawer at a Tioga County residence. The gun, which was owned by an elderly man in Nelson Township, was reported missing shortly before 6 p.m. Aug. 8. State police at Mansfield say an unknown suspect took the handgun from a dresser drawer in the victim's bedroom. The gun is described as a black synthetic Taurus g2S 9 mm with a 3.26 barrel length. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
WHEC TV-10
Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence
Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
