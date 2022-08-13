COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shed burglary that took place Monday evening in Cottonwood. Just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood, California. The woman who contacted police reported she had interrupted two people burglarizing a shed on her property. The homeowner provided part of the vehicle license plate, a description of the people in question, a direction of travel and the Ford truck they were driving.

COTTONWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO