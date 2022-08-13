Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville City Council disagrees with most of Grand Jury's findings
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Grand Jury called out the City of Oroville in its June report. The report starts by listing complaints which include: bullying of subordinates, Brown Act violations and violations of the City Charter and Municipal Code. "Just another attempt to smear a good team that's...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff stabbing shines light on layered homeless issue
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Last Tuesday, a homeless woman in Tehama County was attacked and stabbed roughly 40 times. On Monday, the two suspects in the incident were apprehended by Red Bluff police. Eighteen-year-old Chuslum Buckskin and a 14-year-old accomplice attacked 50-year-old Rosie Lander at her tent on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Trash inside garbage truck catches fire in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Garbage inside a truck caught on fire in Chico on Tuesday morning, causing Nord Avenue to be closed. The Chico Fire Department said a Waste Management truck driver was collecting trash near the Nord Gardens apartment complex when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the truck.
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in Upper Bidwell Park on Thursday. The coroner’s office identified the man as 62-year-old Bruce Bohneman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Action News Now that Bohneman the was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9.
krcrtv.com
Chico businesses say they feel safer after Comanche Creek cleanup
Chico, Calif.--- — It's been nearly a month since the Comanche Creek homeless encampment was cleared by the city of Chico. Hundreds of residents were forced into shelters or into other camps around the city. For local businesses in the area, the weeks since have brought peace of mind.
actionnewsnow.com
Some schools in South Butte County plagued with contaminated drinking water
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Some schools in our area have water so contaminated, it is not safe to drink. "I never thought something like that would happen at a school,” said Breanna Vasquez who recently graduated from Manzanita Elementary school. Four years ago, the California Water Board determined the well...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for burglarizing a shed in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shed burglary that took place Monday evening in Cottonwood. Just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood, California. The woman who contacted police reported she had interrupted two people burglarizing a shed on her property. The homeowner provided part of the vehicle license plate, a description of the people in question, a direction of travel and the Ford truck they were driving.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in Chico for impersonating a police officer
Redding, Calf. — Yesterday, Chico Police observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle near the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted and detained the driver, Lonnie Henderson. During the...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Over 1,500 people without power near Oroville after garage, shed and RV fire
-- UPDATE, AUG. 15, 9:30 PM:. The CAL FIRE Butte Unit says their crews will remain on scene for the next two to three hours working mop up of the fire. Additionally, CAL FIRE says PG&E crews are working to clear the powerlines from the roadway. Mount Ida Rd. remains blocked by emergency equipment, according to CAL FIRE.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - August 12, 2022
Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday California’s latest actions to increase water supply and adapt to more extreme weather patterns caused by climate change. The actions, outlined in a strategy document called “California’s Water Supply Strategy, Adapting to a Hotter, Drier Future” (Strategy), follows $8 billion in state investments over the last two years to help store, recycle, de-salt, and conserve the water needed to keep up with the increasing pace of climate change.
This Was The Deadliest Fire In California History
An entire town was 'burned off the map' and over 18,000 buildings were destroyed.
kubaradio.com
Update on Missing Yuba-Sutter Pair from YCPD & NCSO
(YCSO & NCSO release) – The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. They were last seen driving a blue Ford Explorer (4SNS072).
krcrtv.com
Butte County supervisors approve nearly $12.8 million in county projects with COVID money
OROVILLE, Calif. — After spending millions of dollars in federal COVID relief in 2021, Butte County has decided how to spend the remainder allocated to it. It’s part of the $350 billion allocated to state, local and tribal governments in 2021 that ventured to help respond to and cover the costs inflicted by the pandemic. Half of allocated money was previously delivered, and the remainder is now making its way to municipalities.
actionnewsnow.com
Upper Bidwell Park to close at Horseshoe Lake during the week starting Aug. 17
CHICO, Calif. - Upper Bidwell Park at Horseshoe Lake/Lot E and the Diversion Dam gate will be closed during the week until further notice to accommodate construction, says the City of Chico. Construction of the Upper Park Sediment Reduction Project will require heavy equipment in busy construction zones beginning Wednesday,...
krcrtv.com
Logging truck crashes over edge of Highway 70 near Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A logging truck crashed off Highway 70 near Oroville early Monday morning. Cal Fire Butte Unit officials said two people were rescued 150 feet below the roadway after suffering moderate injuries in the crash. They were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said. The logging...
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
New Information Released as California Deputies Search for 16-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared After Going to Massive Party
California deputies released new information about a teenage girl who went missing after attending a massive party in local woods. Authorities said Sunday that they found video of Kiely Rodni, 16, wearing a white sweatshirt featuring the name of the music collective “Odd Future.”. Authorities in Placer and Nevada...
