“FOMO Begone!”
Over the last 10 years we have grown our daily and Sunday summary subscriptions. Let us help you stay connected and informed about Bedford. The Bedford Citizen covers local government meetings, our schools and sports, town elections and local businesses, and so much more. Local news celebrates culture and diversity,...
Recycling Know No’s Heads Back to School
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator – Town of Bedford. Parents everywhere are rejoicing that the kids are nearly back to school while simultaneously dreading the spending spree lead up to the first day. Let’s rethink how we prepare for the new year. Use these...
Bedford Rotarians Propose a Natural Pollinator Preservation Garden at Veterans Memorial Park
The Rotary Club of Bedford hopes to install a 400-square-foot natural pollination preservation garden behind the west end of Veterans Memorial Park to restore habitat for wild bees and native plants. The Conservation Commission Wednesday will determine whether the project has applicability under state wetlands protection regulations, and if so...
News Flash! Library Names New Head of Children’s Services
Nicole Monk has accepted the position of Head of Children’s Service at the Bedford Free Public Library, beginning August 29. Monk will take the place of former Head Bethany Klem, who moved to the director’s position at the Dover Town Library in June. Monk has been the young...
In 21st Century Bedford, Farmer’s Helpers Flourish at Chip-In Farm
A cluster of third, fourth, and fifth graders chill on and around picnic tables, surrounded by a bucolic scene: fields and trees, a long red barn, a couple of sheds. Two miniature horses graze in a nearby enclosure; a pair of short-haired sheep frolic in their pasture; a farm cat ambles by. The soundtrack includes birds, crickets, the breeze, and muffled conversations of hundreds of free-range chickens.
CORRECTED: Family Field Day: Job Lane House and Farm Museum ~ Sunday, August 14, noon to 3 pm
Bedford’s Colonial farm museum, the Job Lane House, will host a Family Field Day from noon until 3 pm on Sunday, August 14. Family Field Day will feature Children Activities instructor Kate Reynolds who will organize 18th-century kids games. Bedford’s Chip-In Farm will set up a petting zoo.
Colleges Claiming Local Band – Will There Be a Reprise?
When musicologists chronicle the soul-funk Bedford band Elise and the Minorities, will the story end at Springs Brook Park on Aug. 7, 2022?. The musicians – all 2022 Bedford High School graduates — couldn’t say for certain as they finished their last set Sunday at the park before heading off to colleges around the Northeast.
Bedford TV’s Annual Report for Fiscal Year 2022
Bedford TV is proud to present its Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Report. Please click this link for a detailed summary of the year’s volunteer programming, events, and fundraising activities. The Annual Report also highlights Bedford TV’s company performance and fiscal health through the past year.
An Obituary: John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley
John Michael ‘Jack’ Foley passed away on August 10, 2022. Mr. Foley was a graduate of Boston College and a decorated officer in the U.S. Army who later founded Ovus&Alter, a brand strategy firm. A voracious reader, and lover of politics and current events, he did not miss a beat on the 24-hour news cycle. Passionate about film, television, and all things Hollywood, he loved going to movies from the time he was a child.
Celebrating 2021-2022 ~ The Rotary Club of Bedford’s Successful Year
Now that the Rotary year 2021-2022 has ended, it is time to highlight some of the year’s accomplishments. Although the club hoped that the pandemic was finished the Delta variant and then Omicron forced us to pivot yet again. We are people of action though, and we found our way to keep going!
10 Reasons Why You Should Subscribe to The Bedford Citizen
Local news matters because it fosters debate, connects community members, and makes Bedford a better place to live and work. You are new to Bedford and want to learn more about the town you now call home. You’ve moved away but Bedford is still where your heart is. No...
Regional MPO Rescinds Funding but Still Supports Bikeway
Members of the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) last month formally rescinded the Minuteman Bikeway extension from the list of funded transportation projects this year. But their unanimous vote to withdraw included a resolution supporting the project, with a commitment to “working with the town to fund it in...
An Obituary: Ann McGovern Gray
Ann McGovern Gray, a longtime resident of Bedford, died on August 6, 2022, in Maine. Mrs. Gray grew up on Hartwell Road, and went through school with Herb Pike; both graduated from Concord High School before Bedford had its own high school. She lived in Bedford until she moved to Maine in 2003. She is remembered as loving life, active, and involved in her family life; she loved reading (book in every room), doing puzzles, crosswords, and keeping her mind active.
BHS Grad Ascends to Highest Army Enlisted Rank (or “I Can’t Believe Where I Am at Right Now”)
On some mornings, Phil Blaisdell works out with a run by some of the most familiar landmarks in the world. He passes the Iwo Jima monument near Arlington, VA National Cemetery, crosses Memorial Bridge into Washington, DC, and continues along the National Mall from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol. Sometimes he pauses to feed squirrels.
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
Thank you to the BFD from the BFC!
Bedford Family Connection (BFC) would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the amazing crew at the Bedford Fire Department. It was a hot morning in the sun, but that didn’t stop our community from coming together around our incredible first responders. The Bedford Family Connection is a...
An Owl at Carleton-Willard Village ~ A Cautionary Tale
A barred owl had frequently been heard on the Carleton-Williard Village campus, and had been seen several times, even allowing its picture to be taken in the fall of 2021. At dusk one evening it flew low over the path, brushing the head of a resident with the tip of its wing. In February 2022, the owl was found dead at the base of a lamppost. It had broken its neck in a collision with the lamppost. But why?
The Bedford Explained Podcast – Goes to the Dogs
It’s August, often referred to as the dog days of summer. So we thought it might be an appropriate time to do our Bedford Explained Podcast on dogs. There are currently 1549 licensed dogs in Bedford. Dogs have always been an important way to connect. I know our morning dog walking group was a huge source of comfort throughout the pandemic. It is still today a great source of camaraderie and friendship in the neighborhood. As Harry Truman said about Washington. “ If you want a friend – get a dog.” Although Truman was talking about the culture in DC as being unfriendly, his advice still rings true. There is no better bonding than to be out with your dog in the neighborhood.
Experts Cite Impact of State’s Housing Shortage – Solving the Suburban Housing Crisis
The Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development said Wednesday that mitigation of the state’s housing shortage ultimately is the responsibility of towns and cities. “We have done the things we think state government can and should do. But every land-use decision is a local vote,” Secretary Mike Kennealy...
An Obituary: Virginia Bumbaca Albanese
Virginia Bumbaca Albanese passed away on July 31, 2022. A 43-year resident of Bedford, Mrs. Albanese was a homemaker, professional seamstress, daycare provider, retail manager, and medical administrative assistant. She was known for her loving nature, contagious laugh, and bubbly personality. Funeral services were held from the Douglass Funeral Home...
