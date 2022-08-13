Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
What's next for the Shasta County Jail? Supervisors vote to add beds and discuss move
REDDING, Calif. — The future of the Shasta County Jail took center stage at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning. The board was weighing their options to increase jail space and address concerns about repeat offenders being released due to a lack of space. Shasta County...
krcrtv.com
City of Redding begins clearing out and cleaning up Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Work has started to try and turn Redding's Nur Pon Open Space back to the community. The homeless people who lived there are now on the outside of a wrought iron fence; looking in. Formerly known as the Henderson Open Space, it's long been a large...
actionnewsnow.com
Dumpster full of trash removed from Redding’s Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. - The City of Redding removed about six 30-yard dumpsters full of trash and debris from the Nur Pon Open Space Area, according to police. Officers said no citations or arrests were made. Over the past few weeks, the Redding Police Departments Critical Incident Response Team, Neighborhood Police...
krcrtv.com
A call for teachers as local schools deal with staffing shortages
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — School starts for many students this week but a teacher shortage is being seen across the nation and here locally in Shasta County. Shasta County Associate Superintendent Mike Freeman said they, along with many other local schools, are dealing with staffing shortages coming into the school year.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 9 a.m.] Six Rivers Lightning Complex Now the Second-Largest Fire in California This Year
Last night’s report showed the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which started August 5 on the border of Humboldt and Trinity Counties, was 20,052 acres and 19% contained. That makes it the second-largest fire in California this year behind only the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. This morning’s report shows it at 21,609 acres and 19% contained.
krcrtv.com
A look into how Shasta County School District is prioritizing children's mental health
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — School is back in session this week in the Northstate and teachers are preparing what they are going to teach in and outside of the classroom. Mental health for students and teachers is at the front of mind for leaders at the Shasta County Office of Education said Kelly Rizzi, director of school and district support. After students spent years in a pandemic, they want to provide them with as many tools of hope as they can.
krcrtv.com
Massive Shasta County marijuana growth eradicated in multi-agency operation
SHASTA COUNTY, CALIF. — Over 26,000 marijuana plants have been seized by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office in a coordinated marijuana eradication operation throughout Shasta County. In total, the multi-agency undertaking uncovered 26,413 marijuana plants, 3,042 pounds of processed marijuana, and 3 firearms. This was the culmination of eighteen...
krcrtv.com
Evacuations reduced for Six Rivers Lightning Complex in Trinity County
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has reduced evacuation orders to warnings in the Salyer area, as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday. According to the TCSO, Galaxy Drive and all residents off of Galaxy Drive are now under an Evacuation Warning. However, all evacuation warnings...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. - 5:44 p.m. UPDATE - Firefighters have contained the McLane Fire and will remain at the scene for approximately two hours mopping up, said CAL FIRE Officials. Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Corning. CAL FIRE said the fire is at McLane Avenue and...
krcrtv.com
Trinity County downgrades more Six Rivers evacuation orders
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — As of 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office downgraded some evacuation orders to evacuation warnings. The office released the following information:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, the following areas in Salyer have been REDUCED to an Evacuation Warning- Campbell Ridge...
krcrtv.com
Two people arrested for burglarizing a shed in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a shed burglary that took place Monday evening in Cottonwood. Just after 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a call from a homeowner on the 3500 block of Oak Lane in Cottonwood, California. The woman who contacted police reported she had interrupted two people burglarizing a shed on her property. The homeowner provided part of the vehicle license plate, a description of the people in question, a direction of travel and the Ford truck they were driving.
kymkemp.com
Fire Personnel Lead to Capture of Suspected Looter
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Aug. 12, 2022, at about 6:20 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to assist...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex latest
Redding, Calf. — The Six Rivers Lightning Complex now sits at 16,924 acres with 15 percent containment. 2 structures have been destroyed and 1 other structure has been damaged. 1 injury has been reported with zero fatalities. The fire threatens communities along the Trinity River. Five main fires burn...
krcrtv.com
Air quality reaches unhealthy levels for sensitive groups in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The air quality in Tehama County has reached unhealthy levels for sensitive groups. According to the Tehama County Air Pollution Control District, active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. People that fall into these sensitive categories stay indoors and avoid intense physical activity in those areas where high smoke levels are visibly evident.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
krcrtv.com
Redding firefighters attempt to save dog trapped in structure fire
Redding's Fire Department was able to put out a first-alarm structure fire on Corona Street on Tuesday afternoon. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the home had three dogs inside, and one in the backyard. Firefighters quickly got the dogs out of the house, but not all were able to survive. Despite life-saving efforts being taken by firefighters, one dog perished in the blaze. The other three have been taken to a private veterinarian for care.
krcrtv.com
Members of Temple Beth Israel respond to antisemitic flyers found in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — In late July people living in a Redding neighborhood found flyers with antisemitic messages in their front yard. The flyers were similar to those found in Arcata and other California communities. Monday, Temple Beth Israel, the Jewish temple in Redding, issued a statement about the leaflets...
shastascout.org
Emergency Drought Relief For Family Farms Could Help Some in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District
A series of decisions by federal, state and local water officials this year have left Shasta County residents in the Anderson Cottonwood Irrigation District (A.C.I.D.) with none of their usual water allocations. It’s a situation that’s proving disastrous for many within the small water service area. Without water to irrigate...
krcrtv.com
Redding police on high alert after multiple collisions over weekend
REDDING, Calif. — Over the weekend, RPD responded to multiple collisions around Redding. One vehicle was speeding on Placer Street in downtown Redding trying to turn onto Magnolia Ave. when it crashed into a fence outside Schreder Planetarium Saturday evening. Another collision occurred early Sunday morning when police say...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE crews responding to structure fire in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — UPDATE, 3:22 PM: The CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit says the structure fire off of McLane Avenue has been contained. They said their crews will remain on the scene for another two hours working mop-up. Cal Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in Corning.
