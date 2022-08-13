Wichita youth food and back-to-school drive happening this Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, Aug. 13, Freeman Bail Bond Agency is hosting its 4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive for children in the Wichita area.

4th Annual Food and Back to School Drive (Courtesy: Corrina Webber)

This event is open to all kids. There will be free school supplies, clothing, food, and fun activities such as train rides, mini-golf, a paddle boat, bounce house and pony rides.

This event is also presented by NFL star Davontae Haris’ charitable organization Reverse Mindset and Chick-fil-A, who will be providing catering.

“Wichita — now is the time to come together and be that village our youth need. We want to set the kids up with the confidence and pride to walk into school and focus on learning instead of worrying about what they are wearing,” said Corrina Webber with Reverse Mindset.

Reverse Mindset is an all-inclusive nonprofit organization that trains and mentors youth in literacy, financial education, entrepreneurship, mental health, and leadership skills.

Freeman Bail Bond Agency has been serving Wichita since 2019. This agency advocates for victims’ rights and ensures that victims have their “day in court.” Its mission is to help people in need and protect the rights of victims.

Again, all food and activities for this event are free. Donations are gratefully accepted.

“Please join us at this event where the kids that pick up these items will be celebrated and welcomed to show how important they are and that we are making an event to celebrate them,” said Webber.

This event takes place in OJ Watson Park, 3022 S McLean Blvd , from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

