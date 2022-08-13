Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tesla catches fire on I-80 near Sacramento; 1 person taken to hospital
SACRAMENTO – A Tesla caught fire along Interstate 80 into Sacramento on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. along the westbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue. Exactly what led up to the Tesla catching fire is unclear. Flames spread from the car fire to surrounding vegetation and a utility pole. Firefighters worked quickly and put out the flames.One person has been taken to the hospital after the incident, but there has been no word on their condition. Traffic along westbound I-80 was slow through the morning.
KCRA.com
Roseville officials search for person believed to have started multiple fires
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville officials are looking for a person they believe to have started two fires on Monday, one of which led to a temporary closure along Interstate 80. Both fires, one at a dumpster behind a store in the 300 block of Sunrise Avenue, and the other...
KCRA.com
Crews gain upper hand in extinguishing Oak Fire in Placer County
COLFAX, Calif. — Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire that sparked Monday afternoon near the Colfax area of Placer County, prompting evacuation orders. The Oak Fire was reported around 3:05 p.m. in Weimar along Live Oak Road near Interstate 80. Cal Fire, the state's fire management agency, said the fire started after a vehicle fire spread into nearby vegetation.
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Vehicle Crash on Auburn Boulevard [Sacramento, CA]
SACRAMENTO, CA (August 16, 2022) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Auburn Boulevard that injured at least four people, late Friday night. The incident happened on August 12th at around 11:45 p.m. in the 4200 blocks, near Interstate 80, police said. Police also stated that an ambulance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Solano County grass fire at 23 acres, 30% contained
SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – A grass fire north of Fairfield and north-west of Cannon is now 23 acres and forward progress has been stopped as of midday Monday, according to a tweet from the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. The fire is at 30% containment, according to a subsequent tweet from Cal Fire. People driving in […]
Roseville man dies in Dixon I-80 crash
DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Solano confirmed on Tuesday that a fatal collision did occur near Interstate 80 westbound and Dixon Avenue. CHP said that a 49-year-old Roseville man driving a Chevrolet Silverado hit the center divider along Interstate 80. The vehicle showed minor damage. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor, […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Jibboom Street [Sacramento, CA]
Railyard Boulevard Pedestrian Crash Left One Fatality. The fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m., near the intersection of Jibboom Street and Railyard Boulevard. According to reports, a vehicle struck a man who was walking in the area. The impact of the collision left the pedestrian with serious injuries. The driver of the involved vehicle called emergency services immediately and stayed at the scene until crews arrived.
Oak Fire in Placer County prompts evacuation orders along Live Oak Road
WEIMAR, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office is calling for evacuations along a portion of Live Oak Road due to a wildfire near Colfax. Authorities said the Oak Fire is around 15 acres in size with multiple structures currently threatened. The fire is burning near Live Oak Road and Interstate 80 in Weimar, near Colfax with 0% containment. Firefighters said a commercial vehicle fire extended into the vegetation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
'I'm not angry. I'm hurt': Life-sized Colonel Sanders stolen from Sacramento area senior living complex
The disappearance of a Colonel Sanders statue Monday has left the residents of a Sacramento County apartment complex with heavy hearts, and with lots of questions. The life-sized replica of the face behind Kentucky Fried Chicken wasn’t situated outside a fast food chicken restaurant in town. The statue lived...
Southbound I-5 in Woodland blocked from overturned semi-truck
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — The number two lane along southbound Interstate 5 near Highway 113 in Woodland is currently blocked due to an overturned semi-truck, according to law enforcement. Law enforcement said that the truck was carrying packages and two other cars may be involved. This is a developing story.
Tesla catches fire, burns shoulder on I-80 near Madison Avenue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a Tesla that caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 80. Grass and a utility pole on the shoulder of I-80 near Madison Avenue caught fire and have since been extinguished.
KCRA.com
Person dies in crash on I-80 in Dixon, traffic delayed
DIXON, Calif. — A deadly crash on Interstate 80 in Dixon caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning. Westbound traffic was backed up coming from Davis after the single-vehicle crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. near the Dixon Avenue off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said. The car hit a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
Missing: Two other people vanished nearby and on same day as Kiely Rodni
TRUCKEE, Calif. - A California woman and her ex-boyfriend failed to return from a road trip to Reno, about 35 miles away from a massive search effort for a missing teenage girl who vanished a day earlier. Janette "JJ" Pantoja, 29, and Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were supposed to return...
2news.com
Search Continues For California Couple Who Went Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
The Yuba City Police Department and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office are continuing their investigation into the missing persons case of 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja that was first received on August 7, 2022. The couple were reported missing on their way home from Hot August...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Monday night after they were hit by a vehicle in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, officials said. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Marconi Avenue, east of Watt Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Lanes near...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs Near Sacramento River
Accident on Jibboom Street Reported When Driver Hits Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality was reported on August 12 at an intersection in Sacramento after a male was struck by a vehicle. The Sacramento Police Department said the accident occurred at the Jibboom Street intersection with Railyards Boulevard around 9:57 p.m. The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, where he died.
mymotherlode.com
Body Found In Wallace Home Thought To Be Several Years Old
Wallace, CA – A body was found decomposing in a chair in a Wallace home over the weekend and it is believed to have been there for several years. On Saturday morning, the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office received a call from neighboring Amador Sheriff’s detectives regarding a man that had died. The detectives asked Calaveras to conduct a “next of kin notification,” to the man’s son who lived in Wallace. A deputy was sent to the son’s home in the 9000 block of Camanche Parkway.
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
Man found dead in truck after crash along westbound I-80 in Solano County
SOLANO COUNTY - One man is dead after a crash along Interstate 80 in Solano County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 4:50 a.m. in westbound lanes, just west of Dixon Avenue, CHP - Solano tells CBS13. Officers say a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, for unknown reasons, hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder of the roadway, hitting a barbed wire fence. The driver was declared dead at the scene. Emergency personnel at the scene believe the cause of the crash could have been medical in nature. The driver was identified a 49-year-old man from Roseville. The coroner will determine the driver's official cause of death. The incident ended up blocking lanes of Interstate 80.No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Sandy Beach drowning victim found floating along Sacramento River Sunday morning
RIO VISTA, Calif. — The search for a 20-year-old who went missing after a drowning in Rio Vista has come to an end. Officials identified the man as Carlos Estevez, of Oakland. His body was found floating along the Sacramento River Sunday morning. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0