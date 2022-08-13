Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Related
Abandoned Pomeranian named Buzz found inside crate on Dedham roadside during heatwave has found his forever home
Buzz the Pomeranian who was found abandoned inside a metal crate on the side of a Dedham road last month during an extreme heatwave now has a permanent residence. On Tuesday, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) announced that the male dog is out of the adoption process and has found a new home.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
Tour This 100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture
Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
westfordcat.org
Looking to help those impacted by Lake Shore Drive fire? Cash, clothing donations needed
Subscribe to our mailing list and consider following WestfordCAT on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for daily updates from Westford’s hometown source for news. Editor’s note: I wanted to include additional information for the story that was posted on Sunday. Fundraising resources have been created on behalf of those that have been impacted by the fire. As a public service that serves to amplify the voices of our community in Westford, I feel it is important to use our platform to help those displaced as much as possible.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Crane Estates Tour On August 24
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington Senior Center has organized a visit to the Crane Estates on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Bus pick up at the Senior Center at 8:00AM. Drive to Crane’s Estate in Ipswich for 9:30AM tour. After the tour, lunch will be at the Village Restaurant in Essex. Estimated arrival back to the Senior Center is 3:00PM.
Skip’s Famous Burger and Suzie Q Joint in Massachusetts to Close After 75 Years
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I am at a loss for words, as are many reading the headline of this article. The FAMOUS, and I mean famous, Skip's in Merrimac, MA...
Boston Globe
The best places to get a lobster roll in New England
Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
Wayland sisters, firefighter and nurse, rescue unconscious woman on flight from Boston to Florida
Two sisters from Wayland are being celebrated after they saved a woman’s life during a flight from Boston to Florida. Lindsay Byrne, a firefighter and paramedic at Wayland Fire Department, and Nicole Kelly, a nurse at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Meyers on Monday, Aug. 1 when the woman was found unresponsive in an airplane bathroom, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
whdh.com
7-year-old cancer survivor surprised with personalized bedroom
WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Room to Dream Foundation, dedicated to helping children with chronic illnesses, stepped in to give 7-year-old cancer survivor Ellie a very special surprise of a brand new personalized bedroom. “It’s so cool because I have two ways to climb up my bed. There’s a ladder,...
deseret.com
Looking for something to do? Here are 7 weird museums to visit with your family
The other day, Mashed spilled the beans on the Bush’s Baked Beans Museum. Many readers likely have never heard of it, but there are other museums around the world dedicated to equally strange subjects that readers may not know about, either. After scouring the internet, the Deseret News compiled a list of six of the most unusual museums that exist.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Business Buzz: Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space; Clothing retailer Johnny Was moving in; What happened to the swings?
Black & Blue Steak and Crab restaurant seeks to fill CVS space. We’ve reached out to Black & Blue for more details on its Wellesley Square, such as when it hopes to open. Black & Blue has a handful of other locations, including three in New York and one in Burlington, Mass. The Burlington restaurant opened in 2018 within a Residence Inn hotel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Rosettis in Beverly Worth The Ride
We decided to go back to Rosettis on Brimbal Ave in Beverly for dinner last week. It had been recommended by our friends Chris and Charleen and we have been once but hadn’t been back in quite a while. There are so many fine restaurants right here in Gloucester, it’s hard to leave town for another but it was a special occasion and we have been wanting to return here for this Italian themed dining experience. We were not disappointed.
Police: Door opened into pickup truck led to massive brawl, stabbings at Winchester beach
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A door that was opened into the side of a pickup truck led to a massive brawl at a beach in Winchester on Sunday night, authorities said. Troopers responding to a report of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in the area of Mystic Valley Parkway found several people suffering from various injuries.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Nightclub at Encore hit with $25,000 fine
AFTER FIVE separate incidents in which patrons at Encore Boston Harbor’s Memoire nightclub, some of them underage, were served more alcohol than they should have been, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has fined the nightclub operator $25,000 and the Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission is upping its presence there. The fine...
WCVB
Teenager pulls 2-year-old out of Abington, Massachusetts, swimming pool
ABINGTON, Mass. — A 2-year-old Massachusetts child was rushed to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from a backyard swimming pool by a family friend. The victim then had CPR performed on them by the family friend. The event unfolded Monday afternoon in the backyard of a home...
WCVB
New treatment reversing the effects of vitiligo
BOSTON — It's a disease that can make skin pigment just disappear. But now a new treatment is being tested in Boston that could change how patients look and feel as they battle vitiligo. "This is all pigment loss. I was about your complexion and my family same as...
peninsulachronicle.com
Dunkin’ Donuts Opening A Location In Gloucester
GLOUCESTER –A national coffee and donut chain appears to be on its way to Gloucester. Gregg Nigro has been trying to bring a Dunkin’ Donuts to Gloucester for a number of years and it looks like it will soon become a reality. Want to read the rest of...
Where to find universally accessible hiking trails in Mass.
A roundup of some top public parks and reservations with paths and facilities for folks of all physical abilities. Massachusetts is almost bursting at the seams with places to hike, bike, or spend time in nature. To help all folks plan ahead for a jaunt into the woods, here are...
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 1