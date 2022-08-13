Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
USPS to conduct 1-day job fair for mail carriers and clerks across San Diego Tuesday
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Postal Service will conduct a one-day job fair for mail carriers and clerks at 19 post offices across San Diego County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The available postal positions offer starting pay from $18.92 to $19.12...
Chula Vista doctor accused of setting up cameras inside bathrooms has license pulled
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The California Medical Board has revoked the medical license of a doctor who faces criminal charges for setting up cameras inside of two bathrooms at a Veterans Affairs Clinic in Chula Vista. The medical board ordered Dr. Vincent Tran from practicing medicine until after his...
'My Body, My Data' | The fight to protect reproductive health information
SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County Supervisors are calling on the county to join the effort to pass federal protections for data related to reproductive health. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced the bill titled, My Body My Data last month. Jacobs said your reproductive health information can be sold to the highest bidder, turned over to the government and weaponized against you. Jacobs said it’s got to stop.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
New scented pencils could put students in the mood to learn
CARLSBAD, Calif. — For children across America, a new school year may be the right time to try out a new type of pencil. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Costa Canyon High to see a new invention that could put your student in the mood to learn.
Afterschool program, 'RESPECT', aims to help at-risk teens
SAN DIEGO — The return to school can be challenging for some students. An afterschool program run by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department helps kids stay on track by building long-lasting relationships with law enforcement. Jose Jimenez, a student with the program, is part of the dozens of...
San Diego: The epicenter of fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO — More fentanyl is being seized by authorities than ever before. This comes as deaths soar across our region, prompting federal officials to call San Diego the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking. "The cartel are hiding the fentanyl in pills that look harmless," said Summer Stephan, San Diego...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
Over 100 Southwest Airlines flights delayed at San Diego International airport
SAN DIEGO — An already busy travel day created even more headaches for travelers after more than 100 flights were delayed at San Diego International Airport on Sunday. According to Flight Aware, on Sunday evening 109 Southwest Airlines flights into and out of San Diego International Airport were delayed.
Taking names: County approves program to track homeless people by name
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday afternoon on a proposal to track homeless San Diegans by name. Staff members will now have 90 days to determine its feasibility – including cost. By creating a database, county leaders say it will be easier to track...
Growing homeless camp at park near Harborside Elementary sparks concern from parents
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Harborside Park in Chula Vista has become an area where unsheltered people set up their campsite, either on the park or near it. However, recently the number of homeless making their way to this park has grown to dozens. Which has brought up safety concerns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California becomes first state to give all K-12 kids free breakfast, lunch
SAN DIEGO — California has become the first state in the nation to offer free school meals to all children regardless of their family's income. "Feeding San Diego is thrilled that this is going forward and it's an investment that's going to help a lot of families in San Diego County," said Carissa Casares, the Senior Communications Manager for Feeding San Diego.
School supplies list getting longer and more expensive
SAN DIEGO — Back-to-school shopping is teaching parents a tough lesson about inflation. From basic school supplies to new clothes, prices are on the rise, forcing parents to spend hundreds of dollars to get their kids ready for the first day of class. Monday afternoon, Brittany Fio was hoping...
Feeling a 'heat hangover'? Doctors say tiredness is common in these conditions
SAN DIEGO — We're used to a string of hot days in the summer, but it’s usually a dry heat. Not this year. Humidity levels are well above normal, pushing 80% in some areas, and it's been like this for several days now. Doctors say that heat, combined...
Latest on the missing Goldendoodle puppy, Chancho, stolen at Campland on the Bay
SAN DIEGO — After our story first aired about Chancho, a Goldendoodle puppy that was stolen from a family at Campland on the Bay while vacationing from Utah, CBS 8 acquired the security footage from San Diego Police Department showing the thief who stole Chancho. “We believe the suspect...
Free haircuts and school supplies offered by the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation
SAN DIEGO — This Saturday, August 13, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation will host the 6-th Annual Back-to-School Haircut Event. In this Zevely Zone, I previewed the free event that will help hundreds of families in need. If you are a parent who is concerned about the expense of sending your children back to school this free event is for you.
Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims
SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
Drug injection sites are one step away from becoming California law
SAN DIEGO — Senate Bill 57 would allow drug injection sites, much like the ones in Vancouver, Canada, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland. The centers would be in areas where there’s a higher percentage of drug use or drug overdoses. "These sites get put into communities that...
Loved one speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash
SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday. Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0