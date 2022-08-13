ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 8

'My Body, My Data' | The fight to protect reproductive health information

SAN DIEGO — Two San Diego County Supervisors are calling on the county to join the effort to pass federal protections for data related to reproductive health. Congresswoman Sara Jacobs introduced the bill titled, My Body My Data last month. Jacobs said your reproductive health information can be sold to the highest bidder, turned over to the government and weaponized against you. Jacobs said it’s got to stop.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
CBS 8

Afterschool program, 'RESPECT', aims to help at-risk teens

SAN DIEGO — The return to school can be challenging for some students. An afterschool program run by the San Diego Sheriff’s Department helps kids stay on track by building long-lasting relationships with law enforcement. Jose Jimenez, a student with the program, is part of the dozens of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego: The epicenter of fentanyl trafficking

SAN DIEGO — More fentanyl is being seized by authorities than ever before. This comes as deaths soar across our region, prompting federal officials to call San Diego the epicenter of fentanyl trafficking. "The cartel are hiding the fentanyl in pills that look harmless," said Summer Stephan, San Diego...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Linus Company Walmart#Target#Bbb
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS 8

School supplies list getting longer and more expensive

SAN DIEGO — Back-to-school shopping is teaching parents a tough lesson about inflation. From basic school supplies to new clothes, prices are on the rise, forcing parents to spend hundreds of dollars to get their kids ready for the first day of class. Monday afternoon, Brittany Fio was hoping...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Parents of Poway synagogue shooter reach settlement with victims

SAN DIEGO — The parents of the gunman who opened fire inside a Poway synagogue back in 2019 have reached a settlement with the victims. Attorney Robert Juskie, who represents John and Lisa Earnest, made the announcement during a civil court hearing Friday morning. When asked about details of...
CBS 8

Loved one speak out after Carlsbad mother killed in e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO — The loved ones of a mother killed while riding her e-bike spoke out during a Carlsbad City Council Meeting on Tuesday. Christine Embree, 35, was cycling with her 16-month-old daughter when she was hit by a car in her neighborhood Aug 7. The crash happened at Basswood Avenue and Valley Street, near Carlsbad High School.
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy