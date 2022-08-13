Rockford Scanner™: Local Pizza Joint Shuts Down Tonight, Disorderly Situation Being Reported As Cause

Read full article on original website
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…
Several Officers Were Working A Scene On The East Side Overnight…. At least 20 officers were reported to be working a scene on the East side overnight. It happened in the 300 block of S Gardiner. Unknown what has happened. Sources told us it appears that police kicked in the...
Rockford Scanner™: 15TH AVENUE IMPROVEMENTS
Beginning Monday August 22, 2022, 15th Avenue and Seminary Street intersection will. be closed to all traffic thru Thursday August 25, 2022. Immediately following, 15th. Avenue will be reduced to one lane traffic heading eastbound only from Nelson Blvd. to Kishwaukee Street for water main construction. A detour route will...
Rockford Scanner™: Barricaded Subject/Standoff Situation Developing In Rockford
We have received reports of a large police presence in the area of Kishwaukee Street and 2nd Avenue, with the police focused on a location in the 300 block of S 4th Street. We have been told this is a barricaded subject that was possibly involved in the double shooting of a adult female and juvenile male earlier today in Rockford.
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported… Avoid The Area
Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times, Injuries Being Reported…. It happened around 11:40 am near Spring Creek and Olson. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has rolled over multiple times. The vehicle is now in the ditch, on its rooftop. Unknown if the jaws of life are needed. Unknown on the...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park.
Sources are reporting a fire in Loves Park. It happened this morning on Venus ct. Reports of a fire in the yard, that spread to the front stairs of the residence. LPFD arrived on scene quickly, and extinguished the fire. No reports of injuries. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please...
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Double Shooting On The East Side
Black male, approx. 33 years old, bald, Brown eyes, White shirt, Black pants with a stripe, Blue and White shoes…. Headed towards the 15th ave and Kishwaukee area. Officials have not released any information to confirm this. Per RPD:. Update: Juvenile male and adult female sustained serious injuries. Please continue...
Rockford Scanner™: Beloit PD Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals
Officer Henderson is looking to identify these individuals as part of a felony retail theft investigation at Menards. Please reference BE2233735 if providing tips. The individuals were also driving a white Ford F-150. that IS provided to us…. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your...
Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick.
Sources are reporting a lot of emergency personnel were working a scene in Candlewick. Boone County Police are encrypted, and have not released any information. Sources told us a vehicle crashed into a garage in the 400 block of Talladega,. in Candlewick around noon today. We have conflicting reports on...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Incident in Machesney Park
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Machesney Park. This one happened around 9:20 pm last night near the 9500 block of N Alpine. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. We have 4 reports saying shooting victim, and only...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest a Juvenile For Having A Loaded Handgun
Approximately 8:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of. Broadway for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor. Officers observed 2 individuals matching the given descriptions, and during the investigation, one of the subjects,. a 15-year-old male, had a loaded handgun on his...
Rockford Scanner™: Shooting Victim on the West Side
Sources are reporting a shooting victim on the West side. Rockford PD have confirmed they are investigating a “Battery with a weapon”. But have not released any information on the incident or suspects. It happened around 2 pm yesterday in the 2500 block of N Rockton. If Rockford PD...
Rockford Scanner™: Not quite as humid today
Not quite as humid today with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and the coolest temperatures occurring near the lake. Similar weather is then expected through most of the rest of this week. While some spotty precipitation cannot be ruled out today or tomorrow, rain chances as a whole will remain minimal through Friday with most areas expected to stay dry until then.
Rockford Scanner™: 2 Different Accidents on the West Side.
That happened overnight on the West side. The first one happened in downtown Rockford near Main and State around 2:20am. Injuries were being reported. Shortly afterwards around 2:40 am, there was a hit and run. That was a hit and run accident near Main and Marchesano. A vehicle crashed into...
Rockford Scanner™: Police Investigating Another Shooting Incident in Rockford
Sources are reporting another shooting incident in Rockford. This one happened around 5:45 pm last night near Court and John. Reports of multiple shots that were fired. Unconfirmed reports are saying 1 person may have been shot. Reports of several property damages in the area. Rockford PD have not, and...
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Rockford Scanner™: Victim Stabbed In The Throat At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a major scene at a local business. Rockford PD have not released any information. Sources told us a suspect stabbed a victim during a robbery attempt at the Walgreens at Auburn and Central this morning. Unknown if the robbery was to the business, or to a citizen.
New Awesome Chicken Joint Opening In Illinois With Several More To Follow
When one door closes another opens or, in this case, when one business closes another gets a chance to make its standalone debut. This is the case for a new spot opening in the Rockford area. Although many people already enjoy their food regularly, it's finally getting it one physical restaurant.
Updated with scene photos and info from Rockford PD: Motorcycle And A Car Have Collided in Rockford, Shutting Down A Busy Local Roadway
Sources are reporting a bad motorcycle accident in Rockford. It happened around 12:30 pm near Kilburn and Bruce. Reports of an accident that involved a motorcycle. Motorcyclist is reported to be unconscious, and bleeding from the head. 2 Ambulances were reported to be on scene. Avoid the area for awhile.
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Crashes Into A Pole, On the East Side
It happened this afternoon on 6th st. When your coming off of Whitman, onto 6th st. Reports of a 1 vehicle accident. A vehicle went up the embankment, and into a pole. At least 1 person was reporting injuries. Unknown on the severity of the injuries. Avoid the area for...
