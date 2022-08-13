Read full article on original website
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
wcbi.com
Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
wcbi.com
Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County man facing charges in store robbery and home burglary
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is facing charges in two Dollar General robberies and home burglary. Ty Ranch was indicted on three counts of armed robbery, three counts of kidnapping, and one count of burglary. The charges stem from three incidents this past March and...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge. Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury. Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order. Fisher was a customer there...
wtva.com
Oxford Eagle
Jail Log from the Lafayette County Detention Center for August 9 to August 12
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility. August 9. Zekyia Burt, 28....
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims
The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
wcbi.com
Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
wcbi.com
Columbus man has been charged with capital murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
Muscle Shoals man charged with drug trafficking
Authorities in Colbert County say that a lengthy drug investigation has ended after a search warrant revealed several drugs and guns.
wtva.com
Fire won't stop services at historic church in Lafayette County
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire at a historic church is under investigation in Lafayette County. The fire at the College Hill Presbyterian Church happened late Saturday night, Aug. 13. The church was founded in 1835 and the original sanctuary was built in 1844. It is said to be the...
Oxford Eagle
Starkville man sentenced to 78 months for more than $6 million in PPP fraud
A Starkville man was sentenced on Friday to 78 months in prison for more than $6,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville devised a scheme to defraud, and to obtain PPP funds, by filing false and fraudulent loan applications with banks providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.
