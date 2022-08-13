ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Former Dollar General clerk indicted for armed robbery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another man is indicted after several armed robberies in Lowndes County this past spring. 20-year-old Dorium Davis was indicted for armed robbery. Investigators say Davis was a clerk at the first Dollar General hold-up that happened this past March on Highway 182. Davis was...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Man indicted on manslaughter also indicted for separate shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man already indicted on manslaughter now faces more charges in a separate shooting. Demarcqueis Clark was indicted by a Lowndes County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of malicious mischief, and one count of shooting into a dwelling. He’s accused...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Verona, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Monroe County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, MS
County
Lee County, MS
Lee County, MS
Crime & Safety
wcbi.com

Christopher Lick was sentenced to 78 months in prison

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman is sentenced to more than six years in prision for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say. Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one teen with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound. The more...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Lee County Sheriff
wcbi.com

Calhoun County school went on lockdown Monday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Another Calhoun County school goes on lockdown Monday. Sheriff Greg Pollan says a call came into Vardaman police from the elementary school that a nine-year-old student made a comment to a teacher about having a gun in a duffel bag. The school was placed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Columbus Waffle House employee indicted on a murder charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Columbus Waffle House employee is indicted on a murder charge. Hezekiah Manigo was indicted for second degree murder by a Lowndes County grand jury. Investigators believe Manigo and 28-year-old Davartex Fisher got into an argument about an order. Fisher was a customer there...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Starkville man to spend almost 7 years in prison for PPP fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Starkville man will spend 78 months in prison for more than $6 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. Christopher Lick, 46, received the sentence on Friday, Aug. 12. According to court documents, he filed false loan applications with banks providing PPP loans. Rather than...
STARKVILLE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi moving company owner arrested for embezzlement after police recover stolen items from multiple victims

The owner of a Mississippi moving company has been arrested and charged with embezzlement. The Oxford Police Department has arrested Spyder Moving Services owner Vladyslav “Vlad” Ladygin after executing several search warrants for his arrest. After a lengthy investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division into Spyder Moving Services,...
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Armed robbery suspect captured in Yalobusha county

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The suspect involved in an armed robbery in Calhoun County has been captured in Yalobusha County. 54-year-old Clarence E. Jones, was taken into custody on county road 436 near Coffeeville on Saturday. Yalobusha deputies said Jones was arrested after a lengthy chase on foot. WCBI release...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus man has been charged with capital murder

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A 19-year-old man who went on the run after a Columbus shooting has been charged with capital murder. Kingduron Pyle is charged with killing 23 year old Shad Reese in November of 2021. Reece was found dead in his car on the 1400 block of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Oxford Eagle

Starkville man sentenced to 78 months for more than $6 million in PPP fraud

A Starkville man was sentenced on Friday to 78 months in prison for more than $6,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud. According to court documents, Christopher Paul Lick, 46, of Starkville devised a scheme to defraud, and to obtain PPP funds, by filing false and fraudulent loan applications with banks providing loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy