Sexy singles find hookups in the stars on Astrology-guided dating show ‘Cosmic Love’

By Danica Daniel
 4 days ago

If love isn’t in the air for singles desperately looking to find their soul mate, it just might be in the stars.

In “Cosmic Love ,” a new, one-of-a-kind dating show from Amazon Studios, four sexy contestants from across the United States embark on a star-crossed journey to find their perfect match, guided by their hearts — and their astrological birth charts.

“They say love doesn’t come with instructions but actually your birth chart is a little instruction manual to yourself,” Ophira and Tali Edut, otherwise known as the AstroTwins, explained to The Post. The show’s astrologers and best-selling authors — who have worked with a number of A-listers including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts, Alicia Keys, Karlie Kloss and Sting — counsel the singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious and mystical Astro Chamber.

“We match people up based on their sun, moon, mercury, their astrological chart,” say the AstroTwins. “During the season, they’re learning about themselves and unpacking the mystery of themselves and their charts while [exploring] their physical attraction with other people. So there’s two things at play. There’s their hearts and their charts. It’s really fascinating and fun to watch them discover these things within themselves.”

From left, Noel Allen (water element, Pisces), Phoebe Davis (fire element, Leo), Connor Shennan (air element, Gemini) and Maria Rodriguez (earth element, Capricorn) search for their soul mates in “Cosmic Love.”
Each of the show’s four leads represents one of the four elements of astrology: air, fire, water and earth. There’s Maria Rodriguez (Capricorn, earth element), a sassy 28-year-old Latina from New York City who has struggled to find time to find love while managing several successful businesses, including her own brand, M Beauty Party. Model and fitness competitor Phoebe Davis (Leo, fire element) is a native of Spokane, Washington, and the 28-year-old is described as “the consummate cosmic Lioness whose roar has scared off more than a couple of players.”

Representing the fellas are Connor Shennan (Gemini, air element), a 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Phoenix, Arizona, who “needs to weigh every option before making a decision,” and Noel Allen (Pisces, water element), a 31-year-old personal trainer and New Jersey native who loves cooking, anime and “won’t water down his desire for both freedom and security.”

Best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), guide singles throughout the first season of ‘Cosmic Love.’
During the season, the four leads will mix and mingle with 16 contestants hoping to find true love and, if they’re lucky before the series’ end, they will have to address one very cosmic dilemma: Will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology — or will they end their journey alone?

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

AstroTwins Ophira & Tali Edut are identical twin sisters who are the co-founders of the global brand Astrostyle, which reaches millions of loyal readers around the world.
Filmed in an exotic and mysterious location, the four elements’ romantic adventure is a must-watch, according to Rodriguez.

“This is something you guys have never seen before,” she told The Post. “You get to see different cultures, different ages, different businesses different ideas [and] different personalities. And I think that that’s what’s needed right now on reality TV. You need something young, you need something fun, something different. It’s unique. So why not watch?”

And while the concept of the dating series may be unorthodox, Rodriguez is confident she’ll find her match using solely astrology as her guide.

“It’s about signs,” she said emphatically. “Astrology is in everybody’s life in some way or another. Whether you believe in angel numbers, horoscopes, crystals, the universe, manifestation or the zodiac signs, you believe in astrology.”

“Cosmic Love” premieres all 10 episodes on Prime Video ion Friday, Aug. 12.

Produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media, the series is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

