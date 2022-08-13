ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Little League World Series umpiring controversy sparks game-winning play

By Christopher Scarglato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EYfZo_0hFUcnMq00

There was controversy between Oregon and Washington in the Little League World Series Northwest Regional Final on Thursday.

With the game tied 2-2 in extra innings and a runner on first, a Washington player hit a line drive down the third-base line that was initially called a foul ball by the third-base umpire. The home plate umpire, however, called the ball fair and play never stopped. The runner from first kept running as he was waved home by Washington’s third-base coach and scored the winning run.

The play was then reviewed and it turned out the ball was fair, giving Washington a 3-2 over Oregon to advance.

Washington advances to the Little League World Series because umpires say they called fair even though there was a foul ball signaled pic.twitter.com/rsFURks1Y5

— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uA95_0hFUcnMq00
The third-base umpire initially called the hit a foul.
ESPN
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTaV6_0hFUcnMq00
Despite the foul call, Washington base coaches encouraged the baserunner to go home.
ESPN

The Oregon coach, meanwhile, expressed his frustration to the home plate umpire, with the Oregon players having stopped playing believing the ball was foul.

Washington will play in the Little League World Series next Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is Mo'ne Davis now? Little League World Series legend working to become a broadcaster

There have been many stars to come through the Little League World Series, but few gained more notoriety during the games themselves than Mo'ne Davis. Back in 2014, Davis, then 13, pitched for the Taney Dragons of Philadelphia and became a household name when, wielding an impressive 70 mph fastball, she picked up a win on the mound against Nashville to become the first girl to earn a win in a Little League World Series game, and the first to pitch a shutout as her team won 4-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local 4 WHBF

Little league families call foul over racist photos

Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Seattle, WA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Epic National Anthem

NASCAR's Cup Series race is underway on Sunday afternoon. Prior to Sunday afternoon's race, the NASCAR world was treated to a pretty cool national anthem. A flyover took place, too. "We never get tired of this," NASCAR wrote. That's pretty special. "This is the best part of the real America!...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Umpires#Espn
The Spun

Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era. On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old. Worster was one of the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend

The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Herschel Walker Ex-Wife News

Herschel Walker's ex-wife, Cindy, is featured prominently in a new political ad targeting the former NFL star turned U.S. Senate candidate. Walker's ex-wife, Cindy DeAngelis Grossman, appears at the end of the ad. "Do you think you know Herschel Walker? Well, think again," a woman's voice says as highlights of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Crushing Dodgers Injury News

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to make a run at a World Series, they're going to have to do it without one of their top pitchers. Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler has been ruled out for the season. Buehler will undergo season-ending surgery on his elbow. "Dodgers starter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy