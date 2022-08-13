ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

DC has never gotten this much in taxes — but Dems say it’s still not enough

By Brian Riedl
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2Ikg_0hFUcmU700
Washington will collect $4.8 trillion in tax revenues this year -- $1 trillion more than it collected in 2019. Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and congressional Democrats are bragging that the (misleadingly named) Inflation Reduction Act will reduce deficits because its new taxes exceed its new spending.

But why are Congress and the president raising taxes at all?

That may sound like an odd question given America’s structural budget deficits. However, those deficits are entirely driven by soaring spending, not by any revenue decline.

This year, Washington will collect $4.8 trillion in tax revenues — $1 trillion more than it collected in 2019. Within these past three years, annual tax revenues have leaped by $7,000 per household and individual income taxes are up 38%. (All these figures are adjusted for inflation.)

In fact, Washington has almost never been so awash in taxes. Since 1960, federal tax revenues have remained generally close to the average level of 17.4% of the economy. Yet after jumping last year, revenues this year are scheduled to surge again to 19.6% of the economy — the second-highest level since World War II.

And over the next decade, revenues are projected to average 18.1% of the economy — just below the highest 10-year period in American history. Even if all the 2017 tax cuts are extended, revenues will still comfortably exceed typical levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LzwQz_0hFUcmU700
Tax revenues this year are scheduled to surge again to 19.6% of the economy — the second-highest level since World War II.

Today’s income taxes already exceed levels that in the past had induced tax revolts. For the past half-century, the federal income tax collected an average 8% of the economy. The Reagan tax cuts were enacted in response to income tax revenues jumping from 7.4% to 9.1% of the economy between 1976 and 1981. This year, Washington will collect a record 10.6% of the economy in income taxes, and a projected 9.8% of the economy for the next decade. This is a nearly unprecedented level of federal taxation.

Some may be surprised to learn that upper-income taxpayers are still shouldering most of the tax burden. The highest-earning 20% of taxpayers will earn 60% of the income this year, yet pay 76% of all federal taxes, including 93% of all income taxes.

The much-maligned top 1% of earners will earn 19% of the income, yet finance 29% of all federal taxes, including 43% of all income taxes. Annual capital gains tax revenues — which are disproportionately paid by high-earners — have doubled since 2016.

Progressives still claim that Americans are undertaxed because the 91% income tax rates of the 1950s are not coming back. Many do not realize that the 91% rate was easily avoided through tax deductions, income shifting and income limiting. President Ronald Reagan told stories about leading 1950s actors working only two films annually, because a third film would be taxed in the 91% bracket. Economist Lawrence Lindsey has noted that in 1960, only eight taxpayers in America actually paid the 91% tax rate.

Overall, Washington collected only 7.2% of the economy in income taxes in the “tax the rich” 1950s — the lowest of any post-World War II decade. And data by left-wing economist Gabriel Zucman concedes that the top 1% paid much lower effective income tax rates in the 1950s than in subsequent decades.

And yet, the Inflation Reduction Act adds even more taxes and audits to pay for more spending. The corporate minimum tax would offset most of the corporate tax relief enacted in 2017, while adding significant complexity to the tax code.

It aims to stop corporations from avoiding taxes, but instead includes new carve-outs and exemptions to again benefit corporations who follow congressional commands. And these taxes will be passed on to the middle class through higher prices, lower wages and smaller retirement investments.

More importantly, the Inflation Reduction Act funds 87,000 new IRS employees. The IRS critically needs resources to improve taxpayer services and modernize its far-outdated 1960s technology that processes tax data slowly and erroneously and delays tax refunds. Unfortunately, only 10% of the new funding will fund those investments, as the majority of the massive $80 billion appropriation will instead go toward enforcement and audits.

Even John Koskinen, who ran the IRS under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has asserted that the $80 billion appropriation is three times as much as the IRS actually needs to restore sufficient auditing capabilities. He added that “I’m not sure you’d be able to efficiently use that much money … That’s a lot of money.”

The IRS does not need tens of thousands of new agents simply to audit America’s 800 billionaires, or even its millionaires. Despite promises to the contrary, audits are likely to rise across-the-board. Yes, tax enforcement matters, and the IRS must be able to sufficiently enforce the tax code. However, the IRS history of heavy-handed audits of innocent taxpayers, and the political targeting of conservative organizations, do not inspire confidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRJe8_0hFUcmU700
The top 20% of taxpayers will earn 60% of the income this year, but pay 76% of all federal taxes.

Perhaps instead of squeezing taxpayers with rising taxes, lawmakers could address the soaring spending driving deficits. Even after the (mostly justified) pandemic spending spree, Washington is projected to spend a peacetime-record 23% of the economy over the next decade (and rising steeply thereafter). Even with all the new tax revenue, this will bring $16 trillion in new deficits. That will in turn push the interest costs on the federal debt to a record 3.3% of the economy, or more than the entire Defense Department.

President Biden brags that the Inflation Reduction Act will reduce deficits. Yet its modest deficit reduction would not begin until several years down the road, and depends in part on new spending expiring in three years (fat chance). In the meantime, Congress has also recently passed a semiconductor bill that could cost $280 billion, and a veterans’ bill that could end up costing more than $600 billion over the decade due to scoring gimmicks. In other words, Congress is seeking more taxes to finance more spending, even at a time of surging debt. Taxpayers better hold on to their wallets.

Brian Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter @Brian_Riedl.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Republicans condemn 87,000 IRS agents who don’t (and won’t) exist

It is not at all new that congressional debates over taxes and spending can be exasperating, but in theory, there should be far less division over whether to enforce existing tax laws. It’s law and order at its most basic: The government needs resources to function on behalf of its citizens; the government creates laws requiring citizens to pay their fair share; and the government then enforces those laws to ensure that the system works effectively.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days

In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Koskinen
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Gabriel Zucman
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Federal Income Taxes#Tax Bill#Corporate Tax#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dems#Democrats#American
The Associated Press

Trump foe Cheney loses Wyoming GOP primary, ponders 2024 bid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, Donald Trump’s fiercest Republican adversary in Congress, soundly lost a GOP primary, falling to a rival backed by the former president in a rout that reinforced his grip on the party’s base. The third-term congresswoman and her allies entered Tuesday downbeat about her prospects, aware that Trump’s backing gave Harriet Hageman considerable lift in the state where he won by the largest margin during the 2020 campaign. Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision...
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says

Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
IRS
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy