Primary Preview: Early voting for year’s second primary election begins Friday

Early voting for the year’s second primary begins Saturday, thanks to new district lines being redrawn.

It has been two years since Republican Nicole Malliotakis unseated then-Rep. Max Rose in his initial bid for re-election in New York’s 11th Congressional district.

Rose is back this year and looking to return the favor.

“What's happened in this country? Public safety worries, inflation worries, worries about the economy, worries about the future of our country and all these politicians are doing is playing to partisan divides and they're not getting enough done,” he said.

The former representative and veteran believes the stakes in the United States couldn't be higher, which is why he decided to run for his old seat.

"We deserve to have the largest middle class. We deserve to have affordability. Deserve to have everything from low gas prices to politicians who do not vote against a woman's right to make decisions about her own body,” he said.

However, there is a chance the rematch may not happen.

Brittany Ramos DeBarros, a community advocate, veteran and organizer, said she changed her mind about running in the Democratic primary after feeling checked out of both political parties.

"I felt like neither of them was really fighting for working class people like and families like mine,” she described.

She is focused on issues like housing, Medicare for all and climate change.

Rose, Debarros and educator Komi Agoda-Koussema make up the contenders in the Democratic primary.

Meanwhile on the Republican side, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is being challenged by health care worker turned activist John Matland.

The congresswoman is confident in her chances, mostly due to what she says is a record of bringing results to the community.

"I'm sure that people will re-elect me not just in because of the work that I've done not just delivering necessary funding for the NYPD and local hospitals and for our community but probably even more importantly at this critical time in our nation's history for fighting back and stopping some of these ridiculous policies that we've seen come before us,” she said.

"To me it's irrelevant who my opponent is in November because I'm running on my record and I'm running as someone who supports law enforcement, that wants to see a secure border, that wants to get inflation and our economy back on track."