Nick Sirianni furious at Jets after dirty hit on Jalen Hurts

Nick Sirianni was absolutely infuriated, and deservedly so, by the dirty hit put on Jalen Hurts in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Jets.

Sirianni was caught by the TV cameras screaming across the field at the New York Jets sideline, yelling expletives.

The hit came from Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, who was flagged for a personal foul, keeping the Eagles opening drive alive.

The drive resulted in a touchdown pass from Hurts to Dallas Goedert.

