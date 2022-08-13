Although the fifth installment to the Predator franchise, Hulu’s Prey presents itself as a reimagining of the original series due to it taking place in North America in 1719. Following Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, the Comanche warrior struggles to prove herself to her tribe while protecting them from an alien who hunts humans and animals for nothing but sport. Along the way, Naru finds herself fighting more than aliens as everything from wildlife to fur traders seek to end her life. Receiving positive reviews from critics and fans, recently, the star sat down to discuss the film and her responsibility to Native Americans.

