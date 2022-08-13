Read full article on original website
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: See Their Sweetest Moments
Young love in Hollywood! Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (full name Jacob Hurley Bongiovi) have become staples on one another’s respective social media pages — and awards show red carpets — since confirming their relationship. “Bff
‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep
Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Grandson Looked Exactly Like The King
Today marks 45 years since Elvis Presley’s death, leaving fans looking back fondly over memories of a rock icon for generations. The musician and actor left behind an incredible legacy with his work as a performer. Some fans find comfort knowing that ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie are caretakers of Elvis’ estate. However, many fans look to his offspring in hopes of ensuring a legacy for generations yet to come. In that regard, it’s essential to look at the striking resemblance between Presely’s grandson and the “King of Rock.”
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Still Holding Out Hope for This Character to Get Spinoff Show
“Sons of Anarchy” may have ended a few years back, but fans are still talking about it. In particular, they are hoping for a spin-off show following one character’s past. The FX drama series followed Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), a single father. He struggles with his motorcycle gang...
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos Reveals True Feelings on Robin Roberts
George Stephanopoulos recently spoke about how much he admired fellow Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts. The two have co-hosted the ABC morning show together for almost 13 years. That’s along time to sit next to each other on set. Good Morning America honored Roberts for her 20th anniversary on the show earlier this year. Emeralds are the traditional gift to commemorate 20 years. Stephanopoulos made it about the heart.
‘Seinfeld’: Elaine Dated ‘Breaking Bad’s Walter White and ‘Better Call Saul’s Saul Goodman During the Show
If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.
‘TODAY Show’ Denies Rumors That Savannah Guthrie Deliberately Overslept to Cause Drama
When Today Show host Savannah Guthrie nearly missed appearing on screen this past Thursday, the internet went abuzz with rumors that the incident was a planned attempt to gain control amid her feud with Hota Kotb. And now, an NBC spokesperson is setting things straight. The headlines began after Guthrie...
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH
Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Left Hanging By Costar Who Refuses To Hang Out With Him
Good Morning America anchor, and $100,000 Pyramid host was snubbed live on the air recently when one $100,000 Pyramid guest star and fellow TV star said that they refuse to hang out with the former footballer. Why? Because no one remembers them when Strahan’s around, the contestant jokes. Michael...
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
‘Prey’s Amber Midthunder Opens Up About Responsibility of Playing a Female Comanche Action Hero
Although the fifth installment to the Predator franchise, Hulu’s Prey presents itself as a reimagining of the original series due to it taking place in North America in 1719. Following Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, the Comanche warrior struggles to prove herself to her tribe while protecting them from an alien who hunts humans and animals for nothing but sport. Along the way, Naru finds herself fighting more than aliens as everything from wildlife to fur traders seek to end her life. Receiving positive reviews from critics and fans, recently, the star sat down to discuss the film and her responsibility to Native Americans.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Has One Simple Condition Regarding His Kids’ Future Careers
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids may think they have big shoes to fill as they helm their own careers. But the body-building megastar doesn’t expect them to push themselves to be celebrities of his caliber. He simply wants them to be happy. As Arnold shared in a 2015 interview with...
‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Has Fans Going Wild Over Her Latest Pics
Gwen Stefani is getting ready for a new season of The Voice. The 52-year-old No Doubt lead singer is sharing photos to Instagram with her GXVE Beauty line, and fans are loving it. Check out her post below. “blue is kinda my color,” she captioned the post. “Queen,” replied...
Priscilla Presley Reveals the ‘Elvis’ Scenes That Were Hardest To Watch
Priscilla Presley has been vocal about Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic. Presley recently revealed which scenes from the film were the hardest for her to watch. Presley had initially been “nervous” when she first heard about the film. Baz has his own unique style,” Presley told...
Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked
Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
‘Last Man Standing’: One Important Prop Actually Belongs to Tim Allen
The iconic vintage truck that Mike Baxter treasured in Last Man Standing is actually a real-life treasure of Tim Allen. Allen’s two infamous TV characters, Mike Baxter and Tim Taylor, have many similarities. But one of the most notable is their love of cars. The Tool Time host spent hours in his garage fixing various hot rods—and often hurt himself in the process. And Mike, who was remarkably less of calamity, also stashed a few collectible vehicles in his garage.
‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post
Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot
As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
‘Another World’: Anne Heche and Ray Liotta Had Major Runs on the Long-Running Soap Opera
Last week, a devastating crash claimed the life of actress Anne Heche. And, since then, the star has been remembered for some of her most prolific roles on the big screen…as well as on the small screen. During her long career, which spanned over three decades, Heche has done a wide variety of projects. Each project ranged from big-time blockbusters to indie film favorites, and TV comedy shows. Heche even had a stint on the popular NBC soap opera Another World.
