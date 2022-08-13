ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep

Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
PHOTOS: Elvis Presley’s Grandson Looked Exactly Like The King

Today marks 45 years since Elvis Presley’s death, leaving fans looking back fondly over memories of a rock icon for generations. The musician and actor left behind an incredible legacy with his work as a performer. Some fans find comfort knowing that ex-wife Priscilla and daughter Lisa Marie are caretakers of Elvis’ estate. However, many fans look to his offspring in hopes of ensuring a legacy for generations yet to come. In that regard, it’s essential to look at the striking resemblance between Presely’s grandson and the “King of Rock.”
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Good Morning America’s George Stephanopoulos Reveals True Feelings on Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos recently spoke about how much he admired fellow Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts. The two have co-hosted the ABC morning show together for almost 13 years. That’s along time to sit next to each other on set. Good Morning America honored Roberts for her 20th anniversary on the show earlier this year. Emeralds are the traditional gift to commemorate 20 years. Stephanopoulos made it about the heart.
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Pushed Away By Justin Sylvester After Getting Too Close: WATCH

Body language became the talk of the internet when TV host Justin Sylvester stepped onto the Today Show set with host Jenna Bush Hager the other day. On a Wednesday, August 10 episode of the hit NBC morning news show, Today host Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester were welcoming a chef guest onto the morning show to make some sticky roast chicken. However, things got a little sticky between the hosts when it appears that Sylvester pushes Bush Hager away after she gets too close in the clip.
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie

In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
‘Prey’s Amber Midthunder Opens Up About Responsibility of Playing a Female Comanche Action Hero

Although the fifth installment to the Predator franchise, Hulu’s Prey presents itself as a reimagining of the original series due to it taking place in North America in 1719. Following Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, the Comanche warrior struggles to prove herself to her tribe while protecting them from an alien who hunts humans and animals for nothing but sport. Along the way, Naru finds herself fighting more than aliens as everything from wildlife to fur traders seek to end her life. Receiving positive reviews from critics and fans, recently, the star sat down to discuss the film and her responsibility to Native Americans.
Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked

Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
‘Last Man Standing’: One Important Prop Actually Belongs to Tim Allen

The iconic vintage truck that Mike Baxter treasured in Last Man Standing is actually a real-life treasure of Tim Allen. Allen’s two infamous TV characters, Mike Baxter and Tim Taylor, have many similarities. But one of the most notable is their love of cars. The Tool Time host spent hours in his garage fixing various hot rods—and often hurt himself in the process. And Mike, who was remarkably less of calamity, also stashed a few collectible vehicles in his garage.
‘Chicago PD’s Jesse Lee Soffer Pays Tribute to Costar Anne Heche in Heartbreaking Post

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actress Anne Heche after she succumbed to injuries sustained from a fiery car crash earlier this month. One of her more recent roles came on the NBC series Chicago PD, which saw her in a brief 11-episode arc against actor Jason Beghe’s Hank Voight. Over the weekend, Chicago PD alum Jon Seda took a moment to share a heartfelt tribute to Anne Heche on his personal Instagram. Now, just a few days later, longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer shared a tribute of his own.
Netflix Reveals New Photo of The Addams Family From ‘Wednesday’ Reboot

As it prepares to release another teaser for its Addams Family series Wednesday, streaming service Netflix shares a new snapshot of the ghoulish family. “Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” Netflix declared in its latest Twitter post. “Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzmán, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”
‘Another World’: Anne Heche and Ray Liotta Had Major Runs on the Long-Running Soap Opera

Last week, a devastating crash claimed the life of actress Anne Heche. And, since then, the star has been remembered for some of her most prolific roles on the big screen…as well as on the small screen. During her long career, which spanned over three decades, Heche has done a wide variety of projects. Each project ranged from big-time blockbusters to indie film favorites, and TV comedy shows. Heche even had a stint on the popular NBC soap opera Another World.
