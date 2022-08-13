ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIlxc_0hFUcHJi00

FRESNO, Calif. ( WXIN ) – Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is expanding its recall of nutritional and beverage products that could be contaminated.

The company previously recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products because they may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii. This germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. While the company said the list of products did not include anything for infants, it does include some products for children as young as 1.

The products may also be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. While it has not been found in the products, the company warns people not to consume them even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Family Dollar recalls 425 over-the-counter products that were improperly stored

This toxin can cause a severe form of food poisoning starting anywhere from six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

The release said botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

On August 10, the company announced that it is expanding its recall to include additional brands and code dates. This includes 32 additional products. There are nearly 400 additional lot codes added to the recall.

The expansion comes after continued collaboration and consultation with the FDA. The company says an analysis of the products indicates they did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

They are packed in various formats under many different brand names and distributed starting in April 2021.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSgZz_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXxuf_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYB9t_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYP7i_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PKj9r_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Is1Jl_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnVdk_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EdfEz_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsk8E_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1JPU_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHnTU_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIm9A_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxlB0_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6ti5_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu8J2_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLOgO_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2wf2_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTqlp_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xBivn_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suTa9_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzyMc_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IQtBv_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qFpt_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3Hzj_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UzNiN_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZS1z_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLNd3_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZwkLR_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg8al_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oyh55_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ts1dJ_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffzxH_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0y6l_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYVRU_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9DgO_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scPZC_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2woqP0_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WO4c_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBxSD_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kxz6_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aDIYW_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S98TO_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=290Lcr_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRJgP_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJrFz_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eiojq_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stxGL_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1foymu_0hFUcHJi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9aXx_0hFUcHJi00
Slideshow photos//FDA

Anyone with the recalled product should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a refund. Anyone with questions can call the Lyons recall support center at 1-800-627-0577. The company also encourages people not to consume products past their best buy date.

You can find the full list of recalled products by visiting the FDA website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fresno, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Fresno, CA
Business
City
Fresno, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Organ Transplants#Protein#Food Poisoning#Business Industry#Linus Business#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy