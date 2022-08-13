ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SLCPD: Man pinned under car in critical crash

By Danielle MacKimm
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are furthering their investigation into a crash that allegedly left one person pinned under a car with life threatening injuries on August 12.

SLCPD say this investigation began at 3:21 p.m. today when an officer was flagged down near 450 South 400 West on reports of a traffic crash.

Upon arrival, police records state that the officer located a 66-year-old man trapped under a car.

Multiple crews responded, including SLCPD’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and Crime Lab technicians. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital via ambulance where his condition was upgraded to critical but stable.

SLCPD says that information provided through the preliminary investigation confirms that the driver of a delivery truck was driving southbound on 400 West when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into four parked cars, pinning the 66-year-old man and injuring another who was transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Police records state that officers are investigating whether the truck driver “had a medical episode prior to the crash,” and that the man has been compliant and remained on scene thus far in the investigation. The truck driver has since been transported to the hospital to be medically checked.

SLCPD notes that no arrests have been made yet in this case, and that this investigation is still in the preliminary stages. As this investigation continues, 400 West will remain closed from 400 South to 500 South.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

ABC4

ABC4

