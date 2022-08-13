Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Louis Vuitton's Paint Can Bag Arrives in Virgil Abloh's Signature Purple Palette
Virgil Abloh‘s long-lasting legacy at continues to impact the world of luxury fashion on a global scale. His imprint and ideals have created a contemporary set of visual cues for the French luxury house, leading to unembellished yet captivating designs such as the Paint Can Bag. The Louis Vuitton...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 GS “Messy Room”
When it was announced that Chris Gibbs would be working on an Air Jordan 4, many were expecting a style reminiscent of the Union LA x Air Jordan 1. Jordan Brand, too, was apparently keen on the idea, as they’ve recently gone to the lengths of creating it themselves.
Kylie Jenner Is Already Wearing These 5 Fall Trends
Click here to read the full article. Whenever I’m shopping for a trendy jacket or accessory, there’s a good chance I’ve seen it on a celebrity first. At this point, my Instagram saved folder looks like a shrine to celebrity fashion trends. If Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid or Kylie Jenner have worn it, chances are, I’ve saved it. Once I’ve collected my inspo, it’s time to take action. The next step in my trend-spotting journey is actually finding the pieces the celebs are wearing. As much as I’d like to exclusively wear Jacquemus, Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts, I’d run out...
Kardashian Fans Can’t Stop Roasting Kanye West’s Boots
The paparazzi recently snapped Ye out with his daughters, and Kardashian fans took to Reddit to weigh in on his big boots.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Borrows The Air Max 95’s Original Colorway
Although the Nike Air Max Scorpion may not be for everyone, the silhouette continues to emerge in color palettes that have previously appealed to a wide audience. Recently, the ultra-cushioned silhouette appeared in a “Wolf Grey,” “Volt,” “Black” and “Smoke Grey” ensemble reminiscent of the original Air Max 95. Flyknit construction and the suede “mudguard” wrapped around the top-half’s base indulge in a greyscale arrangement that allows for the slightest of contrast to revel in the spotlight; the enlarged sole unit also contributes to this setup, although it inherently garners attention because of its plump Air Max solution. Profile swooshes further nod to the aforementioned design by Sergio Lozano, but the hits of blue introduce new flair to the iconic color palette first seen on a swoosh-branded product back in 1995.
Nicki Minaj Delivers Peak Barbiecore Pink in Ice Pick Heels & Cutout Bodysuit for ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Cover Debut
Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj teases new music and styles an all-pink outfit on her Instagram. The video posted on Aug. 4 shows the famed rapper laid sprawled out on a couch on her side showing off her outfit. Minaj has worn a lot of pink in different shades recently while promoting her new single “Freaky Girl,” which will release Aug. 12. A snippet of the new song has been going viral on TikTok, garnering hype for the unreleased track. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) Falling in line with current trends, the...
Ashanti Doubles Down on Dolce & Gabbana in Matching Bralette & Leggings With Ankle Boots
Click here to read the full article. Ashanti doubled down on Dolce & Gabbana in her instagram story on Tuesday. The singer posted a mirror selfie that showed off her luxury labels. The matching Dolce & Gabbana set featured a cropped top with thick straps and scoop neck. The thick elastic band that ran across the bottom featured branding written in block letters. The top also featured a white base with a blue colored pattern. Ashanti’s leggings also mirrored her top with a matching pattern that ran down each of her legs. The bottoms were tucked into her pointed toe, ankle-high footwear,...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides
Continues to expand its range of footwear offerings with the latest addition to its Air More Uptempo lineup. While this time around, it is not a basketball shoe, the newest iteration pays homage to one of basketball’s greatest. A pair of the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have surfaced...
sneakernews.com
Eleven Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From August 6th to August 12th
August is about mid-way done, which means autumn and winter are ever-closer. Ahead of the colder seasons of the year, some of the biggest players in the footwear space revealed looks at new offerings. adidas Yeezy may not exist for much longer given tensions between the Three Stripes’ leadership and...
sneakernews.com
Nike Exposes The Internals Of The Air Force 1 Low
Nike is no stranger to reconstructing the Air Force 1, as the brand often introduces new, transformative models every year. Rarely, however, has the brand subjected the silhouette to various cutouts, something it’s testing out with this newly-revealed colorway. Looking at this pair’s design, it’s difficult to avoid thinking...
Rihanna Does Date Night in Little Black Dress & Curved Heels With Wraparound Straps With A$AP Rocky
New parents tend to drastically overhaul their wardrobe after welcoming a baby, but that isn’t the case for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. Although they have been keeping a low profile since welcoming their first child in May, the dynamic duo continues to flex their fashion muscles on countless occasions. Motherhood clearly isn’t stopping Rihanna from dressing how she wants. RiRi put a sophisticated touch on a little black dress for a date night in New York City on Thursday. The frock had a plunging asymmetrical neckline and slightly ruched detailing near the hem. Riri teamed the form-fitting number with a white oversized...
sneakernews.com
adidas Yeezy Slides Are Expected To Arrive In “Azure” Blue
As the future of Ye and adidas‘ relationship continues to raise speculation, the two are releasing more pairs of the ever-popular Yeezy Slides. While an informal social media poll may have resulted with most participants expressing desire for an all-black colorway of the injected EVA foam shoes, blue Yeezys have also been widely demanded by casual and savvy consumers alike. Back in 2018, the being formerly known as “Kanye West” teased an extremely early look at what would hit retail as the “YZY SLD” in a tonal, eye-catching blue. Recently, reliable Yeezy-obsessed sources have claimed that the slip-on model is set to drop in an all-blue style. Dubbed “Azure,” a shade of blue that’s appeared across other Ye-backed propositions over the last two years, the upcoming Yeezy Slides keep everything in-tact from their debut in December 2019, but further expand the Yeezy empire.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
Lori Harvey Shines For The ‘Gram In A LaQuan Smith Look
Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her style in a LaQuan Smith look that we love!
hotnewhiphop.com
A$AP Bari Previews Kanye West's Yeezy GAP Collection
When it comes to design and fashion, Kanye West has become one of the leaders and pioneers of the space. From his time at Nike to his newfound empire with Yeezy and Adidas, Kanye has been able to build one of the best streetwear brands in the entire world. Ye is showing no signs of slowing down, and his work with both GAP and Balenciaga is further proof of his ambition.
Lori Harvey Stars as Gymshark’s First Ambassador in Sports Bras, Leggings & Chunky Sneakers
Lori Harvey is expanding her love of fitness, thanks to her latest role: Gymshark’s first-ever brand ambassador. Debuting in the campaign for Gymshark’s new Vital Seamless Neutrals collection, Harvey poses in an array of sleek athletic ensembles. While running and relaxing in a sauna, Harvey dons a stretchy dark brown sports bra and matching shorts. Her second outfit, worn while boxing, features a long-sleeved crop top and matching leggings in a similar material, cast in a deep maroon hue. Naturally, they’re also printed with Gymshark’s signature angular white shark logo. Completing Harvey’s gym outfits are a set of chunky sneakers, adding a...
Lala Anthony Shines In Black Mugler Cutout Dress
Lala Anthony recently stunned wearing a Black cutout Mugler dress from the fashion house's Spring/Summer 21 collection.
Sofia Richie Suits Up for ‘Virgo Season’ in Cinched Blazer & Pyramid Heels
Sofia Richie’s is maximizing her neutral outfit options before summer comes to an end. The 23-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to show off her latest ensemble. The caption underneath the image read “Virgo season coming soon”, followed by an emoji of a white dove. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) Richie showcased her sophisticated style sense with a model-ready pose. The media personality wore in an ivory blazer that had a black trim on the side, wide lapels and large black buttons. The piece offered versatility due to its button closer and zipper detailing...
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
