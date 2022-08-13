ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

Voting period opens for Tennessee toddler who landed national mullet competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At just four years old, a young Gallatin boy is already setting high goals with his "business in the front" attitude. Michael Miles, who goes by the name of Hudson, has made the USA Mullet Championship's top 25 list for the 2022 competition. The online voting period began Monday and will be open through Friday. To cast your vote, click here.
wbtw.com

Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from its head

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head. Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA. “While this agency doesn’t...
fox17.com

Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
wvlt.tv

How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
Albany Herald

'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods

When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
WSMV

Tennessee waives state vehicle registration fees for a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is waiving state vehicle registration fees for a year. This began July 1 of this year and will last until June 30, 2023, according to State Rep. Kelly Keisling. The waived fees will be for Class-A vehicles, which include motorcycles, and Class-B vehicles, which include...
1450wlaf.com

A cooler weekend night brings out a familiar creature

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A spider was just hanging out at its home on this cooler summer night grabbing a snack when one gets caught in the web. It won’t be long until we’ll see more of these guys as fall sets in. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 08/15/2022-6AM-PHOTOS COURTESY OF WLAF’S CHARLIE HUTSON)
