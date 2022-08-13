Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Saying goodbye to a job that turned into a dream
When I decided to major in journalism at the University of Montana, covering sports in my hometown was probably the furthest thing from my “dream job.”. The possibility of being paid to write about the Chicago Bears or Boston Red Sox was what fueled my desire more than anything. What a job that would be.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear
Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
NBCMontana
Headwaters Country Jam brings hot country acts to Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers say the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell is slated to be one of the biggest weekends of the summer, featuring a lineup of well-known country artists. Artists include Lee Brice, Hardy, Chris Janson and more. The concert runs Aug. 18-20. Passes, parking and camping information...
Fairfield Sun Times
Rescued Helena Valley horses find purpose at Montana State Prison Ranch and Farm
Pickle keeps yawning, tired from her short, morning ride and a longer ride the day before. She’s 3 years old, and David Toman, Montana State Prison inmate and member of the cowboy crew for 3 years, is by her side. She keeps nudging Toman, her caretaker, with her head as if to say "Are we done yet? Can I rest now?"
nbcrightnow.com
Sugar Loaf Fire burning in Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
HELENA, Mont. - A new fire is being reported on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District. It was initially reported Saturday evening, the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said. The fire, named the Sugar Loaf Fire, is burning in steep rocky terrain and is estimated to be four acres large as...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
branfordseven.com
Crews respond to two rescue missions in the Madison Valley
TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Sunday, August 7th, 2022, Ruby Valley Search & Rescue was called out on a mission to assist Madison Valley SAR in the rescue of an individual who was injured in a fall just under Sphinx Mountain in the Madison Range. Several members of RVSAR responded...
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow welcomes new police officers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is happy to announce a new recruiting class of officers ready to serve and protect. Jackson Kappes, William Link, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard, and Caleb Hash are now part of the police department, after answering the call for more officers, completing training and being sworn in.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
DEQ reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is reporting six new caution advisories for harmful algal blooms (HAB) on Friday. HABs are an overgrowth of a type of algae, known as cyanobacteria, in water that can affect water quality and aquatic life. Toxins can be created by some cyanobacteria that may harm people and animals.
KULR8
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
