ETOnline.com

Dorit Kemsley Slams Rumor That She and Kyle Richards' Husband Are Having an Affair

Dorit Kemsley is not here for rumors suggesting that she's having an affair with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky. Dorit commented on a RHOBH commentator and former friend to the show's Instagram post Sunday, which featured a photoshopped movie poster of Dorit and Mauricio in a loving embrace with the words, "An Affair to Remember" written over it.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

As expected, the royal wedding of Real Housewives of New Jersey has come and gone with an unfathomable amount of drama accompanying it. In fact, Teresa Giudice’s over-the-top hairstyle pretty much epitomizes the chaos of the event. Anything involving the Giudice/Gorga family is never without drama, and Tre’s controversial wedding to Luis Ruelas was not […] The post Joe Giudice Isn’t Not Surprised That Melissa Gorga And Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Ariana Madix Reveals The Biggest Diva On Vanderpump Rules

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems promising. After all, there have been a lot of break-ups (and possible rebounds) to catch up on. Lala Kent split with her fiancé Randall Emmett because he reportedly cheated on her. It has been alleged that Randall has been using the casting couch to take advantage of actresses. Their split is beyond messy.
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
ETOnline.com

'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Trailer Teases Jenelle Evans' Return

The Teen Mom reality franchise is back with the new trailer for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and the forthcoming MTV series will feature some of the show's most iconic alums. "You were there when they first became moms, now be there as they turn their next page -- together," the trailer teases. From pregnancy to parenthood, the next installment will include cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 in this "super-sized new series."
ETOnline.com

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Step Out Together for First Time Since Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were photographed together for the first time since Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony earlier this year. In the new pics, the couple is seen leaving Nobu in Malibu Saturday. Dressed in a navy polo, pants and matching baseball cap, Smith offers a peace sign to photographers as the couple exited the eatery, with Jada trailing behind him. Holding on to her husband's shirt, Jada also kept it casual, rocking a black, long-sleeve jumpsuit with a flannel tied around her waist. She paired the look with hoop earrings and a pair of aviator sunglasses.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice

I know I’m not the only one that wants to see just one good season of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga as a power duo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, I think fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for that to come full circle. Listen, I’ll be the […] The post Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding

Last season on Real Housewives of New Jersey, “OG” Teresa Giudice was in her love bubble, and Margaret Josephs was all about finding a way to pop it. Margaret had questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas. Louie has a rather sketchy past. Teresa was “hurt and disgusted” by Margaret’s inquiries about Louie. When a weird […] The post Margaret Josephs Confirms She Was Invited To Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas’ Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She “Would Give Anything” To Have Teddi Mellencamp Back On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

There are a lot of reasons to dislike Kyle Richards – especially on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one thing I will never forgive her for is her insistence on making Teddi Mellencamp happen. Despite being booted from the show back in 2020, Teddi has still made multiple guest appearances. And I’m sure that’s all thanks to Kyle’s friendship with the so-called accountability coach.
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused on the legal downfall of Erika Jayne. Now season 12 seems to be focused on her personal downfall. Her central storyline is about how she has been drinking too much. She even admitted that she has mixed pills with alcohol. There is no doubt that Erika […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Erika Jayne “Shouldn’t Even Be On” Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
TheWrap

Tamra Judge Confirms Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Return: ‘Drama Is in Session’

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club” star Tamra Judge confirmed Wednesday that she is returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” for Season 17. After appearing on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” Tuesday evening, fans were waiting for the former “Orange County” star to confirm the rumors that she would be returning to the franchise — but it wasn’t until Wednesday night’s “WWHL” Judge made a surprise appearance and finally confirmed her return.
