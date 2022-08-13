Read full article on original website
Tree expert explains potential damage after flooding
ST. LOUIS – While flood survivors survey the damage to buildings and cars, an arborist with Davey Tree Expert Company urges everyone to remember trees. Kyle Carevic explained the damage trees can suffer after excessive rain or flooding. He also pointed out ways we can keep trees healthy and our property safe from falling trees.
KSDK
FEMA recovery centers in St. Louis city, county
Flood recovery is up-and-running in and around the St. Louis area. Some efforts start Wednesday, and others are already underway.
KSDK
Recovery center opening in Hazelwood for flood victims
FEMA will open a disaster recovery center in Hazelwood this week for one-on-one assistance. The center opens Monday.
KSDK
How a 2003 house fire shaped St. Louis Fire Department training and gear
ST. LOUIS — Dennis Jenkerson remembers the moment he thought he was going to lose two firefighters like it happened an hour ago. “When I say trapped, I mean they had nowhere to go,” Jenkerson said. “They were hanging out the window and the fire was blowing out the window above them.”
KSDK
2003 fire leaves two firefighters injured in St. Louis
Cordell Whitlock reported on a fire that left two firefighters injured after jumping from a window. Mario Montero and Steve Fritsch survived.
KSDK
'It's a statewide issue': St. Louis area school districts dealing with driver shortage
The Parkway School District is among many districts facing a bus driver shortage. Some have had to make changes.
KSDK
Firefighter injured battling north St. Louis fire
The fire started at around 5 a.m. Tuesday at a home along Mary Avenue. The firefighter suffered minor injuries.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rainy and cooler Tuesday
Steady rain will be with us Tuesday morning with showers tapering off by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Because of the rain and clouds, temperatures will be cooler.
KSDK
Locals react after El Maguey closes Florissant location
Owners haven't given a reason for the closure. Many speculate it's related to shots that were fired outside the restaurant on Friday night.
KSDK
'It's like cutting out my heart': FEMA assists flood survivors in Ferguson
Crews have been working with local officials in the state, doing damage assessments, for weeks now. One crew was in Ferguson on Saturday.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Partly cloudy Tuesday night
Temperatures will remain near or slightly below average for the rest of the week. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Friday.
KSDK
Team Rubicon helps flood victims in St. Louis
Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization that responds to disasters and is helping those in St. Louis. They are working to repair the damage from the flooding.
KMOV
Toddler found safe after being reported missing in Frontenac
FRONTENAC, Mo. (KMOV) – The Frontenac Police Department is thanking those who helped to find a toddler who was reported missing Monday afternoon. Sylvia was last seen around 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 20 block of Countryside Lane, according to police. She was wearing a white dress with a floral print.
Vehicle hits marijuana dispensary in Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officers arrived at a marijuana dispensary in Florissant for a burglary Tuesday morning to find a vehicle had gone into the building. Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:13 a.m. in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry Road. That is where Cookies is located. No one was at […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Dry Monday, rain Tuesday
Monday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. The next weather system will bring rain by early Tuesday morning to much of the area.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Sunny skies and warmer Wednesday
Aside from morning fog, sunny skies and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday. This weekend, rain moves into the St. Louis region.
KSDK
The Aviary Recovery Center opens new location in Kirkwood
The Aviary Recovery Center provides holistic compassionate care for those who suffer alcohol & substance use disorder. For more info, visit aviaryrecoverycenter.com.
KMOV
WANTED: Police searching for man accused of trying to break into Central West End home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a home in the Central West End in July. The man was captured on surveillance camera. Authorities tell News 4 he tried to get inside the home by pulling on a door handle. He then fled when someone inside flashed him with flashlight.
KSDK
'It's unprecedented' | Franklin County Humane Society desperate for help, swamped with strays
The Franklin County Humane Society has no more space for animals. It's a problem that's taking over shelters nationwide.
krcgtv.com
Miller County man missing for almost a year
David Michael Bowers, Jr. was last contacted on September 12, 2021. The Miller County Sheriff's Facebook page posted his missing adult poster in an effort for the public to help bring him home. Bowers was 18 when he disappeared. He is 5'10 with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 128...
