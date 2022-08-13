ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

UPDATE: 1 carjacking, attempted murder suspect at large, another in custody

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local authorities are still searching for two suspects involved in a violent crime that occurred early Monday morning. According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, on August 14, at 4:06 am, Clarksville Police Department responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House located on 734 N. Riverside Drive. Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.
‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea

A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
One Dead, One Injured In Fatal Memorial Crash In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person has died and another injured following a fatal crash on Memorial Blvd near downtown Springfield Tuesday. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd near Driftwood Dr., positioned not far from Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, directly in front of Lee’s Building Center just before 1 pm Tuesday afternoon. MAP.
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.

Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
UPDATE: Bicyclist expected to be taken off life support

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man struck by a vehicle on Old Morgantown Road on Aug. 11 is expected to be pulled from life support Tuesday afternoon, according to police. Bowling Green Police PIO Ronnie Ward spoke more Tuesday about the crash that sent James Smith, 31,...
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
Student recovering after being hit by car in front of Clarksville High School

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
Two arrested three years later after death of man in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A little after three years, the Clarksville Police Department made two arrests after a man was found dead by the roadway. On May 5, 2019, 57-year-old Michael Clark was found dead on Glendale Drive and his death was ruled a homicide. Decovan Montrel Boyd and Monica...
