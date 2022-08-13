CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local authorities are still searching for two suspects involved in a violent crime that occurred early Monday morning. According to a press release from the Clarksville Police Department, on August 14, at 4:06 am, Clarksville Police Department responded to a carjacking at the Waffle House located on 734 N. Riverside Drive. Six individuals took the victim’s vehicle by force.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO