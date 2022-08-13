ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 1st Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival takes over Drake Park

With the stress of planning summer vacations and the start of the school year around the corner, it’s more important than ever to take care of your mental health. An event in Drake Park on Sunday looked to spread that message. The first ever Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival...
KTVZ

A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning

A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists

At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
KTVZ News Channel 21

ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97

Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ

More bricks placed at Madras veterans memorial

A second memorial brick-laying took place Saturday at the Veterans Healing Circle at the Jefferson County Community Center. The first event placed bricks for all who were listed as MIA in Vietnam, along with 30 bricks with veteran names, purchased either by the veteran or a loved one. The second...
kbnd.com

Weekend Fire Closes Hwy 26

MADRAS, OR -- Several pieces of equipment were destroyed in a weekend fire north of Madras. According to Jefferson County Fire & EMS, crews initially responded to a backyard fire on NW Columbia Drive on Saturday, just before 7 p.m. They accessed adjacent properties and formed a fire line. BLM...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash

Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
