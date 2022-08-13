Read full article on original website
▶️ 1st Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival takes over Drake Park
With the stress of planning summer vacations and the start of the school year around the corner, it’s more important than ever to take care of your mental health. An event in Drake Park on Sunday looked to spread that message. The first ever Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival...
Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals. The post Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different appeared first on KTVZ.
A heat advisory begins Wednesday morning
A heat advisory begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. and goes until Friday at 11 p.m. It is in place for Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Madras, and Warm Springs. Winds become light and variable after midnight. Expect to be sunny and a little warmer Tuesday. Sunny, hot conditions Wednesday will see a little moisture move in as well. This will give us a chance for some scattered thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Skies will stay partly cloudy Wednesday night, but the chance of thunderstorms will diminish when we lose the daytime heating.
▶️ 2nd Redmond Music & Arts Festival welcomes 20 local artists
At the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond, voices and instruments filled the air over the weekend. The 2nd annual Redmond Music and Arts festival ran Friday through Sunday. More than 20 local bands and artists were featured, along with up to 10 food and art vendors for visitors to enjoy.
Bend’s Sparrow Bakery supports the Family Kitchen by donating a percentage of sales
Customers got to enjoy some sweet treats and had the opportunity to donate to a good cause at Sparrow Bakery in Bend on Sunday. The bakery was donating a of Sunday's sales to Family Kitchen. The community was able to make a suggested donation of $10. Family Kitchen's mission is...
ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97
Work begins this fall on the long-awaited Bend North Corridor project. This $175 million project aims to improve safety, mobility and accessibility while relieving congestion on the north end of town from Empire Avenue to just beyond Cooley Road on both U.S. Highways 20 and 97. The post ODOT: Work set to begin this fall on $175 million Bend North Corridor Project on Hwys. 20, 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Creative, athletic outdoor lovers: We’re learning more about Bend twin brothers killed in Idaho plane crash
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday morning around 11 a.m. Mountain time, a single-engine Aviat A-1A small plane crashed at the Johnson Creek airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, about 200 miles northeast of Bend. Bend firefighter Daniel Harro, 38, was flying the plane, with his twin brother Mark Harro on...
More bricks placed at Madras veterans memorial
A second memorial brick-laying took place Saturday at the Veterans Healing Circle at the Jefferson County Community Center. The first event placed bricks for all who were listed as MIA in Vietnam, along with 30 bricks with veteran names, purchased either by the veteran or a loved one. The second...
Weekend Fire Closes Hwy 26
MADRAS, OR -- Several pieces of equipment were destroyed in a weekend fire north of Madras. According to Jefferson County Fire & EMS, crews initially responded to a backyard fire on NW Columbia Drive on Saturday, just before 7 p.m. They accessed adjacent properties and formed a fire line. BLM...
Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway
With the recent closure of the Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant located on SE The post Bend’s Hong Kong Bamboo Room Restaurant closed; equipment giveaway appeared first on KTVZ.
City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up
The Bend Planning Commission soon will consider proposed changes to the Bend Development Code that regulates how and where Short Term Rentals can be permitted within city limits. The post City of Bend considering changes to short-term rental rules, larger buffers; hearing coming up appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
City of Bend buys closed Hong Kong Restaurant property for 3rd Street-Wilson Ave. intersection project
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The closed Hong Kong Restaurant in southeast Bend will be demolished soon by the property’s new owner, the city of Bend, to make way for a safer intersection at Third Street and Wilson Avenue. But first, the restaurant’s old equipment is being given away this week, declared surplus by the city.
Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling retiring after 34 years in law enforcement
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sunriver Police Chief Cory Darling said Tuesday he is retiring at the end of August after four years at the helm of the resort community's police force and 34 years in law enforcement. "I have had a fantastic 34 years in the profession," said Darling, who...
Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours
Pacific Power said a blown fuse triggered an outage that affected nearly 3,800 customers for several hours on Bend’s north end Sunday morning, including numerous commercial businesses along Third Street. The post Blown fuse: Some 3,800 Pacific Power customers, including Third Street businesses, lose power for hours appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend Oregon firefighter dies in plane crash
Bend, Or (Released from Bend Fire & Rescue)-Bend Fire & Rescue was struck with the tragic loss of a dedicated member on the morning of Monday, August 15, 2022. Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in a small plane crash near Yellow Pine, ID. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and is under investigation by local authorities. Engineer Harro and his twin brother Mark were returning to Bend from a back-country plane camping trip near McCall, ID. Daniel was the plane’s pilot and an avid flight enthusiast. He is survived by his wife, Elisif. “This is a devastating loss for our family.” said Bend Fire Chief Todd Riley. “Daniel was well-loved and well-respected by everyone who worked with him. We will miss his presence every day.”
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
▶️ ‘Slept with my cell phone’: Bend North coach says World Series spot denied
Bend North Little League Coach Brett Hartlaub was holding onto a smidgen of hope that his team will be added to the Little League World Series following last week’s controversial end to their season. “I slept last night with my cell phone on my nightstand, knowing that East Coast...
Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues
Governor Kate Brown visited the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs late this week for government-to-government meetings with tribal leaders on several issues. The post Gov. Brown visits Warm Springs, receives briefings on water, other tribal issues appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
