New York City, NY

Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Lou Williams

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Lou Williams is still a free agent on August 12. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

I believe that the New York Knicks should consider signing him.

Why?

The Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2021, but they took a step backwards this past year.

They were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference, and missed the NBA Playoffs.

Right now, the roster is young, but it's still built to be team who makes the playoffs.

This offseason, they have made solid moves, and I think that they finish off the summer by adding Williams.

At his age, he is no longer the player that he once was, but he is still a very good role player.

The Knicks lacked guard play in big way last year, and he could be a great option to bring off the bench and run the show.

A bench unit with Derrick Rose and Williams would be a really interesting combination.

Williams only played in 14.3 minutes per contest last season, so it's not like he would take a big role.

In addition, if the Knicks can get back in the playoffs, Williams would be really important to have.

He has played in 89 career playoff games, and is no stranger to hitting big shots.

