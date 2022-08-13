ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, WA

Analyzing Thursday’s severe weather

By Matt Gray
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– A severe thunderstorm carved a long path of destruction on Thursday afternoon that won’t be soon forgotten by those who experienced it firsthand. This storm caused severe damage in the town of Rockford, Washington and hail bigger than the size of golf balls in Liberty Lake, Otis Orchards, East Farms, and Hauser. Power outages and down trees were reported in Spokane and Whitman counties.

RELATED: Storm causes significant damage in Rockford

RELATED: Liberty Lake sees golf ball-sized hail throughout the region

Hail of this size is more common on the high plains, but is rare in the Inland Northwest.  Hail grows by staying stuck on the spin cycle, riding the winds moving up and down inside a thunderstorm. The stronger the updraft is ( the winds rising in the storm ) the longer the hail will stay suspended in the storm. The longer the hail stays in the storm, the larger it will grow. When hailstones start to collide and merge with other hailstones, you can get strange shapes like donuts or spiky balls like we saw with some of the hail Thursday.

That means the Thursday storm was exceptionally strong. Why was this the case?

The low pressure system off the Washington Coast brought us all the ingredients necessary for such a violent storm. In particular, winds out of the south over the past week brought in some of the wettest, most humid air we will probably see all year. This moisture provided fuel for the violent storm. The hot weather on Thursday led to unstable air, which rises quickly from the ground once the heat of the afternoon kicks in. In this case the unstable air carried this humid air upwards and into the clutches of thunderstorms moving north from Oregon. High above, strong jet stream winds pushed that rising air out from the core of the storm. Not only does this cause the storm to act like a chimney and strengthen it, it keeps the storm from collapsing on itself.  Everything was favorable for dangerous storms that would be much stronger than a typical stormy day.

A final part of why the Rockford/Liberty Lake storm was so powerful is that there wasn’t much competition. It was the first and only storm to pass through that part of Washington and Idaho on Thursday. Any and all energy in the atmosphere got fed into one storm, a storm that showed up at the wrong place at the wrong time.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

KXLY

Sunny & hot through the weekend – Mark

We have high heat through Friday night, as a Heat Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. on Friday. Over the next 12 hours, it’s going to be hot and sunny, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s later this afternoon. Here are Your 4 Things to Know about...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Another hot week is ahead for Spokane, with the possibility of smoke moving into the region Tuesday

After a weekend spent in the mid-80s, the heat is making a comeback in the Inland Northwest as we head into the work week. Temperatures are going to gradually increase throughout the week, beginning in the low-90s Monday, before hitting nearly triple-digits Thursday and Friday. We’ve experienced this heat before, so by now we know to stay hydrated and out of the sun during those incredibly warm days.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Near record heat possible this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This summer season has already brought Spokane twenty-one days of 90°+ weather. Four of those days were over 100° and the hottest temperature recorded at the Spokane Airport so far has been 102° which occurred on both July 29th and July 31st. On average Spokane sees nineteen days of 90°+ temperatures per year.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews continue work on new Kramer Pkwy under-crossing in Liberty Lake

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers going through Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake can expect some closures Tuesday night through Friday morning on I-90. The Washington Department of Transportation says crews will be setting girders for the Kramer Parkway under-crossing over I-90. RELATED: Slowdowns coming to I-90 between Spokane Valley, Stateline During this work, expect to take the N Barker Rd...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One sustains heat exposure injury in northeast Spokane house fire

SPOKANE, Wash.— One person sustained a heat exposure injury from a house fire in northeast Spokane. Crews from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a house fire call near East Nebraska and North Lidgerwood. Crews arriving on the scene saw a single-story home with a significant fire near the back of the home. Crews attacked the fire inside the home to quickly stop the fire from progressing.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorm causes numerous wildfires across the Idaho Panhandle

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — On Thursday night and Friday morning, a thunderstorm moved across the Idaho Panhandle with widespread lightning and very little precipitation. High temperatures and low precipitation resulted in Very High Fire Danger across the panhandle. There have been 41 wildfires in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests and 96 across all protected areas to date. Numerous smoke reports are still being pursued, and more holdovers are expected to be discovered in the coming days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

A pleasant, hazy Sunday forecast – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s another beautiful Northwest summer weekend, and there’s not much to spoil the fun on Sunday. It’s good weather for cooling off and sleeping in on Sunday morning with lows in the mid-50s. Much like Saturday, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 80s in most areas. That’s pretty normal for mid-August, but it’s been pretty hot lately so it feels great!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Idaho

SPOKANE, Wash.– All of North Idaho is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Friday afternoon and evening until 8 p.m. Pacific time. This watch also covers Western Montana until 9 p.m. Mountain time. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that severe weather is expected and highly likely to occur somewhere in...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Wreck on I-90 at Idaho Road causes significant delays

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - An accident on I-90 has caused significant delays. One westbound lane is blocked while emergency crews respond, while traffic has slowed considerably in eastbound lanes as drivers move past the crash, with backup through Flora. The cause of the crash has not be released, nor has...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID

The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Watch This Video Of The Meteor That Caused The Massive Boom In Idaho

We are no strangers to mysterious loud booms in the Magic Valley. We’ve been hearing them for years with no true explanation as to what causes them. On Saturday morning there was another loud boom heard in the Magic Valley. This one sounded different than the rest though, and science, along with a few doorbell cameras, has the explanation.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Multi-vehicle crash cleared from I-90 at Altamont

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-car crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash caused significant delays for more than an hour. All lanes were fully blocked for awhile, but have reopened. It is not clear if anyone is injured.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

