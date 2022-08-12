J.J. Spaun leads the FedEx St. Jude Championship after two days

Good morning and Happy Friday!

The leaderboard changed throughout Friday afternoon during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, but one name stayed near the top. After all the dust cleared, J.J. Spaun finished the day where he started, Damichael Cole reports.

Spaun (-11) shot 67 and holds a one-shot lead over Troy Merritt (-10) and Sepp Straka. Denny McCarthy (-9) paced the morning golfers.

Spaun is among a pack of underdog players who are thriving at the FedEx St. Jude tournament. Mark Giannotto asks whether it is better if a star emerges as winner on Sunday.

For the first time, Memphis’ annual PGA Tour event and Elvis Week — two of the city’s biggest events — are underway simultaneously. That could mean a significant economic boost for the area.

The combination of Elvis fans traveling to Memphis to celebrate him and thousands more traveling to see the world’s top golfers at the FedEx St. Jude Championship is likely to bring millions in economic impact to the area, though it remains unclear just how much, Omer Yusuf reports.

A Memphis high schooler came to school on the second day of class this year wearing slides. Less than an hour later, three school security officers detained him, documents show, Laura Testino reports.

The report indicates the school security officers weren't going to let the student come to class because he was wearing slides, or flip-flop-type shoes.

I n case you missed it: Moondance Grill in Germantown last month began cracking down on customers’ attire, joining a growing list of upscale Memphis restaurants to implement or start enforcing dress codes, Dima Amro and Jennifer Chandler report.

