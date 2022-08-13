JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka have advanced from Tuesday’s primary, while Republican Sarah Palin, seeking a political comeback, was among the candidates advancing to the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been replaced with open primaries in which the top four vote-getters in each race advance to the general election,. In the general election ranked voting will be used. Murkowski and Tshibaka, who was backed by former President Donald Trump, earned two of the slots in the Senate race with results still being tabulated. The other two slots have not yet been decided. In the House primary, Palin, Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola have advanced to the November election. The last slot also had not yet been determined. The winner of the November race will be elected to a two-year term.

ALASKA STATE ・ 35 MINUTES AGO