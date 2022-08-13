ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OH

Operation Football preview: Wayne Warriors

By Jack Pohl
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – After the leading the GWOC in scoring last year, the Wayne offense is reloading as the Warriors are once again expected to be one of the best teams in the conference. Watch the Operation Football preview.

