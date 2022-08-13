Ashley takes you to West Dermatology in Carlsbad as she gets her first skin check. Embarrassed that she hasn’t had one before, Ashley confesses that skin cancer runs in her family and she should be getting checked regularly. Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Polizzi, says many people avoid the dermatologist because they are afraid it will be a painful experience, but thanks to DermTech… there is a quick, easy, pain-free way to check for melanoma.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO