County Health Officials Report 2,268 New COVID-19 Cases Over Last 3 Days
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency reported 537 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 786 Sunday, 945 Saturday and five more deaths since last week. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 901,668 since the pandemic began and the region’s death count now stands at 5,442.
San Diego Unified won’t require masks for students to start school year
San Diego Unified School District will no longer require all students to wear a mask when classes resume later this month, the district announced.
Feeling a 'heat hangover'? Doctors say tiredness is common in these conditions
SAN DIEGO — We're used to a string of hot days in the summer, but it’s usually a dry heat. Not this year. Humidity levels are well above normal, pushing 80% in some areas, and it's been like this for several days now. Doctors say that heat, combined...
Quick, painless way to detect melanoma
Ashley takes you to West Dermatology in Carlsbad as she gets her first skin check. Embarrassed that she hasn’t had one before, Ashley confesses that skin cancer runs in her family and she should be getting checked regularly. Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Polizzi, says many people avoid the dermatologist because they are afraid it will be a painful experience, but thanks to DermTech… there is a quick, easy, pain-free way to check for melanoma.
Report: Behavioral Health in SD Region Needs 18,500 Workers to Keep Up with Demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
La Jolla researchers discover antibodies that offer broad immunity against SARS viruses, including variants
The findings by Scripps Research scientists open the door for new vaccine approaches and strategies.
Scientists warn California is due for disastrous ‘megaflood’
Monsoonal moisture continues to cause flash flood warnings throughout San Diego County.
SD County offers treatment options to reduce COVID-19 symptoms
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. "Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19," said...
Up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl, says Scott Silverman
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine. Scott Silverman, author of The Opioid Epidemic, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to warn San Diegans that up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl.
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon
San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
San Diego Unified School District officially backs off plans for indoor mask mandate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One month ago, San Diego Unified School District Board President, Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, made national headlines for telling her students not to come back to school if they are uncomfortable wearing a mask. Her comments were shocking as her job is to encourage students to...
Judge: Lawsuit challenging San Diego vaccine mandate can proceed
A judge ruled Tuesday that a federal lawsuit challenging San Diego's vaccine mandate for city employees can proceed.
New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic
SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
The Southwest is running out of fresh water. Could the ocean provide a cure?
It's a picture-perfect day in Southern California. The sun is beating down on this Carlsbad beach, where volleyballs hit the sand and surfers paddle out into the waves. Just steps from here, the salty water lapping the shore is being transformed. This beach neighbors the largest desalination facility in the...
Baja Beach Fest to go on as scheduled despite recent area violence
The mayor of Tijuana says the Baja Beach Fest event will go on despite a weekend of violence in the area.
San Diego County’s COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop by 15 to 331
The number of patients in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 15 to 331, according to the latest state data released Saturday. The number of those patients in intensive care declined by three to 32 and the number of available hospital beds decreased by 10 to 250. Coronavirus...
Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water
The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
New list ranks UCSD 5th best public university in the world
The recently released Academic Ranking of World Universities placed the University of California San Diego in the top 25 public universities in the world.
UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000
UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
