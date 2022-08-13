ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

fox5sandiego.com

Quick, painless way to detect melanoma

Ashley takes you to West Dermatology in Carlsbad as she gets her first skin check. Embarrassed that she hasn’t had one before, Ashley confesses that skin cancer runs in her family and she should be getting checked regularly. Nurse Practitioner, Brittany Polizzi, says many people avoid the dermatologist because they are afraid it will be a painful experience, but thanks to DermTech… there is a quick, easy, pain-free way to check for melanoma.
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego, CA
California Health
California Government
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
San Diego Channel

SD County offers treatment options to reduce COVID-19 symptoms

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — COVID-19 activity remains high in San Diego County, the Health and Human Services Agency reported, but antiviral pills and monoclonal antibodies can help with treatment to avoid getting severe symptoms. "Monoclonal antibodies and antiviral pills work great to keep people from developing severe COVID-19," said...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl, says Scott Silverman

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fentanyl continues to come to San Diego in the form of fake prescription pills, street marijuana and other illicit drugs like cocaine. Scott Silverman, author of The Opioid Epidemic, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to warn San Diegans that up to 80% of illicit drugs are laced with fentanyl.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Try 12 Bucks a Gallon

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas. "It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

New study finds Downtown San Diego is top of the list for recovering from the pandemic

SAN DIEGO — A new study from the School of Cities at the University of Toronto finds Downtown San Diego is recovering quicker from the pandemic than other large cities. The study, conducted by professors and urban researchers from across North America, looked at cell phone activity before, during, and near the end of the pandemic in both large and medium-sized cities throughout North America.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two States and Mexico Ordered to Decrease Use of Colorado River Water

The mighty Colorado River isn’t so mighty anymore. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Tuesday steps will be taken to protect the increasingly fragile source of water. “The worsening drought crisis impacting the Colorado River Basin is driven by the effects of climate change, including extreme heat and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

UC San Diego cuts admission offers by more than 9,000

UC San Diego is cutting admission offers for the next school year by more than 9,000 students. Most of the admissions reductions affect out-of- state and foreign students but the school also pared down about 1,600 California freshman slots. Speaking on KPBS Midday Edition, The San Diego Union-Tribune reporter Gary...
SAN DIEGO, CA

