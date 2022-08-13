ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

I hope Trump doesn't win the Republican nomination in 2024 because we can still have MAGA policies 'without the baggage', his ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's former acting chief of staff, said Monday that he hopes the former president does not run again in 2024, and if he does he loses the GOP nomination. 'We've got younger people, it's time for Donald Trump to sort of go to the sideline, continue to push the policies that made him so popular,' Mulvaney said on NewsNation's 'Banfield' Monday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Axios

DeSantis tours Florida to boost school board candidates

Gov. Ron DeSantis is bringing his statewide "Education Agenda Tour," where he promotes candidates in nonpartisan school board races, to Doral on Sunday. Driving the news: DeSantis is holding rallies to back candidates who agree with him on certain points, such as keeping "woke gender ideology out of schools" and rejecting "the use of critical race theory (CRT)."
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy