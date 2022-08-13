ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS Denver

Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding

Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
Outsider.com

WATCH: Death Valley National Park Flash Flooding Washes Everything Away in Wild Video

The name Death Valley National Park…doesn’t really invoke images of water. But the area went through a flash flood recently. Flooding can just happen in an instant and the outdoors can be scary when it happens. In certain regions, some moderate flooding is good and expected. However, there are times when the waters rise too high, flow too fast, and cause a lot of issues. This is one of those times.
ENVIRONMENT
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
AccuWeather

'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest

Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
WISCONSIN STATE
natureworldnews.com

A Series of Intense Storm to Hit the Midwest

Recent days have been quiet and seasonable, with nothing in the way of excessive heat or extensive rains, mostly over the Midwest and Great Lakes. But according to AccuWeather analysts, this week will bring a change of pace with thunderstorms, and maybe even some severe weather throughout parts of the region.
MINNESOTA STATE
#Northern Idaho#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Western Montana#Clearwater
CBS LA

With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions

As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
NWS
The Weather Channel

Tropical Development Possible In Gulf Of Mexico Late This Week

A tropical disturbance will track over Central America over the next few days. It will emerge in the southwest Gulf by Friday, where it could try to form into a tropical depression. Regardless of development, this system might enhance rainfall as far north as South Texas by this weekend. A...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Western states to sizzle this week as heat builds

Summertime heat is set to build across the West as a gradual shift in the weather pattern occurs this week. Forecasters say temperatures will steadily climb between 10 and 18 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the upcoming days in cities such as Seattle, Portland and Medford, Oregon. "Much like recent...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Dozens of flash flood warnings as thunderstorms and torrential rain end heatwave

Dozens of flood warnings are in place across Britain as the country is set to be lashed by torrential rains after a blisteringly dry heatwave. The Met Office has issued three days of weather warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms covering most of the UK, starting on Monday.There are 33 flood warnings in place amid fears the baked ground will not be able to soak up such intense bursts of rain. The downpours could produce 20-30 mm of rainfall in less than an hour, with 40-50 mm falling in around 2-3 hours in some spots, the Met Office warns....
ENVIRONMENT
102.5 The Bone

Severe storms send water pouring down inside Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS — Storms in Las Vegas were so severe Thursday night that it appeared to be raining indoors. Videos shared on social media show water pouring down from the ceiling inside Planet Hollywood. One video, shared by Sean Sable, shows water falling from the ceiling with the caption: “I’m not sure it’s raining more inside @PHVegas or outside.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
AccuWeather

Rain and cool air stays in forecast for Northeast as intense heat remains on hold

A storm is set to brew just off the Atlantic coast this week and may bring steady rain to a region that badly needs it, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storm will take shape about 100 miles out to sea from Tuesday night to Wednesday. Because of its distance from the East Coast, the storm's most dramatic impacts such as heavy rain and strong winds, which are typical of a wintertime nor'easter, may be confined to places such as eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and New Brunswick, Canada.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

