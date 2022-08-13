ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma DA Allan Grubb stepping down after being accused of corruption

By Nolan Clay, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmGpp_0hFUX8mB00

SHAWNEE — The district attorney of Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties quit Friday, three weeks after the state's multicounty grand jury accused him of habitual neglect of duty, oppression in office and corruption.

Allan Grubb, 47, of Shawnee, did not specifically mention the accusations in a one-page letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt. His resignation is effective Sept. 30.

Many of the accusations centered around Grubb's use of secretive deals known as deferred prosecution agreements. Grand jurors alleged he improperly "prioritized" the use of the deals in an effort to generate revenue for his cash-strapped office.

Grubb, a Republican, was elected in 2018. He sought reelection this year but came in third in the June 28 GOP primary election. He would have left office anyway in January.

He told Stitt in the letter that he is voluntarily suspending himself from office immediately. His suspension is with pay.

In making the accusations, grand jurors did not charge him with a crime. Instead, they called for his suspension and eventual removal from office.

Grubb had been fighting those requests. He told The Lincoln County News the accusations were "so far-fetched they’re ridiculous." His attorneys had complained grand jurors were grossly misled.

Grubb was "repeatedly harangued" when he testified before the grand jury July 21, the attorneys also complained.

Cleveland County District Judge Lori Walkley was to have decided the suspension request. A hearing had been set for Tuesday. A six-person jury would have taken up the removal request, if a trial could have been held before his term's end in January.

Grubb told Stitt in the letter he was resigning for several reasons, after much discussion with his family and with a heavy heart. He also wrote he did not want to be a distraction to the mission of the office.

"With a short amount of time left in office, I need to focus on some health concerns that have arisen with family members, as well as myself. I would also like to use this time to transition for my return to private practice," Grubb wrote.

The winner of the GOP primary, David Hammer, died July 3. He would have become DA in January because no Democrats, Libertarians or independents filed for the position.

Stitt will appoint an interim DA to complete Grubb's term. Stitt — or his successor — will then make an appointment in January to fill Hammer's four-year term.

Comments / 15

Ray Rowe
4d ago

That's really cute *all of these geniuses get rich and retire with their pensions, the state gets stuck paying the bill and their voters rush to out another swindler in their place.

Reply
6
United We Stand
3d ago

The individual that voters elected, passed away. Grubbs is resigning due to criminal alligations and Stitt or his assessor will appoint a new DA for Shawnee. The article mentioned that Grubbs came in 3rd place, so why can't the others who ran for this position, be placed back on the ballot for November's primary? There are to many positions being filled without people's votes. To many people in Oklahoma who are resigning, etc. When officials elect their "friends" into political positions, this opens the door for more corruption. His resignation will also put pending criminal cases on hold until January.

Reply
4
Bville
3d ago

yet the District Attorney's office of Washington County who has knowledge of False Prosecutions of innocent persons has dine nothing to correct the problem nor return their monies. Why is corruption in one county addressed but corruption in other counties ignored?

Reply
3
Related
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Lincoln County, OK
Government
County
Pottawatomie County, OK
County
Lincoln County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Shawnee, OK
Pottawatomie County, OK
Government
oklahomawatch.org

Democracy Watch: How Cumbersome is Oklahoma’s Ballot Initiative Process?

Oklahoma’s ballot initiative process is making headlines. After Kansas voters decided to protect the state’s constitutional right to abortion care earlier this month, reporter Carmen Forman of The Oklahoman published an article about the possibility of a similar question appearing on the ballot in Oklahoma. Last week my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Stepping Down#Attorneys#Lincoln#Republican#Gop#The Lincoln County News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KTEN.com

Four-year-old found living with deceased mother

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A four-year-old girl was found in a Pontotoc County home after her mother had been dead for as long as two days. A neighbor called for help after noticing the girl sitting by herself on the front steps of the residence along County Road 3557 just south of Ada early Friday morning.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy