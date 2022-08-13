SACRAMENTO -- The City and County of Sacramento are opening cooling centers ahead of a week that will include four straight days with a temperature of at least 100 degrees.On Aug. 14, Sacramento County's Department of Human Assistance will open its offices in Sacramento and North Highlands from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.The department will then open its offices from Aug. 15th to Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.The department is located at 2700 Fulton Avenue, across the street from Fulton Oaks Apartments.A second Sacramento County cooling center will be open at 5747 Watt Avenue in North Highlands on Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.The City of Sacramento is opening its cooling center at 3615 Auburn Blvd., Sunday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m. It is not yet open for overnight guests.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO