Brewers catcher Omar Narváez is about a week away from beginning a minor-league rehab assignment

ST. LOUIS — Catcher Omar Narváez is moving closer to a return to the Milwaukee Brewers lineup, with a minor-league rehab stint at Class AAA Nashville next on his agenda.

"I think we're probably targeting the end of next week," manager Craig Counsell said Friday in advance of his team's big three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Narváez has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 with a strained left quad.

"I think that Omar feels the at-bats are important, just to be ready to go and contribute offensively," Counsell continued. "Some guys, two weeks off, that does a lot. Some guys, they can step right back in. I think Omar could use some at-bats."

Narváez hasn't made a big offensive impact for the Brewers this season, hitting .237 with four home runs and 18 runs batted in over 60 games.

He's been a valuable contributor on defense and with regard to game calling, however.

Victor Caratini has done an admirable job in the time he's shared behind the plate since being acquired in the wake of Pedro Severino's PED suspension at the end of spring training.

The switch-hitter entered Friday slashing .220/8/21 while also playing well defensively.

Friday's game marked his seventh straight start, although the Brewers had off-days on Monday and Thursday, affording him a bit more of a breather.

"He's done a heck of a job," Counsell said. "The off-days have helped but at some point we're going to need somebody else to catch. We'll see what happens this weekend, but so far, so good."

Youngster Mario Feliciano was recalled in the wake of Narváez's injury but hasn't received so much as an at-bat off the bench to this point.

"He's here. The off-days have kind of allowed us to (keep playing Caratini)," Counsell said. "But Mario's ready to go if we need him. He was going to go into the game (Wednesday) if extra innings happened."

Adrian Houser, Jace Peterson progressing through their rehabs

Elsewhere on the injury front, right-hander Adrian Houser made his second rehab start for Nashville on Thursday.

He upped his pitch count to 48 over three innings, allowing one unearned run and three walks with four strikeouts. Houser has been on the IL since July 1 with a flexor strain in his right elbow.

"Last night went really well," Counsell said. "He throws again on Wednesday, and we'll see where we're at."

Also, utility man Jace Peterson was cleared to swing a bat for the first time since going on the IL July 23 with a partially torn ligament in his left elbow.

Peterson, who's since received a PRP injection in the elbow, said he's hopeful he'll be able to return to the Brewers' lineup by the team's series at the Los Angeles Dodgers beginning Aug. 22.

And, if not then, in two weekends when Milwaukee hosts the Chicago Cubs.