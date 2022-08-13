Here Are the Lyrics to Jax’s ‘Victoria’s Secret’

American Idol alum Jax notched her much-deserved first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Aug. 13), thanks to her ode to body positivity, “Victoria’s Secret.”

“Victoria’s Secret” blew up on TikTok, where the song has soundtracked nearly 30,000 clips. In one viral video , which has over 37 million views, Jax says she wrote the song for a child whom she babysits who was bullied about her weight. In another, with over 4 million views, Jax led a flashmob outside an actual Victoria’s Secret store.

If you need a guide to follow along with Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret,” find the lyrics below:

God, I wish somebody would’ve told me

When I was younger that all bodies aren’t the same

Photoshop, itty bitty models on magazine covers

Told me I was overweight

I stopped eating, what a bummer

Can’t have carbs in a hot girl summer

If I could go back and tell myself

When I was younger, I’d say, psst

I know Victoria’s secret

And girl, you wouldn’t believe

She’s an old man who lives in Ohio

Making money off of girls like me

Cashing in on body issues

Selling skin and bones with big boobs

I know Victoria’s secret

She was made up by a dude (dude)

Victoria was made up by a dude (dude)

Victoria was made up by a dude

I wish somebody would’ve told me that thighs of thunder

Meant normal human thighs

The f—ing pressure I was under

To lose my appetite

And fight the cellulite with hunger games like every night

If I could go back and tell myself

When I was younger, I’d say

“Hey, dummy”

I know Victoria’s secret

Girl, you wouldn’t believe

She’s an old man who lives in Ohio

Making money off of girls like me

Cashing in on body issues

Selling skin and bones with big boobs

I know Victoria’s secret

She was made up by a dude (dude)

Victoria was made up by a dude (dude)

Victoria was made up by a dude

I know Victoria’s secret

And girl, you wouldn’t believe

She’s an old man who lives in Ohio

Making money off of girls like me

Cashing in on body issues

Selling skin and bones with big boobs

I know Victoria’s secret

She was made up by a dude

I know Victoria’s secret

And girl, you wouldn’t believe

She’s an old man who lives in Ohio

Making money off of girls like me

Cashing in on body issues

Selling skin and bones with big boobs

I know Victoria’s secret

She was never made for me and you

