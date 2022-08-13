Yogi, you are lucky that base security didn't see you do that. You better get some help for your addiction to picnic baskets I think you got a problem son. lol 🤣😆
Wow so if it is that easy for a bear to get over fences then how hard can it be for immigrants or worse other countries to invade us, come on Homeland Security, we have been had by a “BEAR” and it doesn’t have a weapon other than teeth and claws!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
'One of a kind' South Carolina woman dies after she was impaled by a beach umbrella
WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog
The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Huge Bear Shreds Elk Carcass to Pieces Feet Away From Onlookers in the Tetons
Shock twist as decomposed torso found at Lake Mead tied to unlikely victim after 4 sets of human remains found in months
Bears Maul, Eat Couple and Helicopter Pilot That Crashed in Russian Wilderness
Party where Kiely Rodni, 16, disappeared was ‘crashed by older men giving away mushrooms & cocaine,’ tipster says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion
WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch
Hunter Is Shocked When He Finds Out The 20-Point Buck He Killed Was Actually A Doe
If You See Cowboy Boots On a Fence Post in Colorado it Means This
WATCH: Cause of Utah ‘Boom’ Caught on Camera as Massive Meteor Burns Through Atmosphere
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 13