ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 13

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

Yogi, you are lucky that base security didn't see you do that. You better get some help for your addiction to picnic baskets I think you got a problem son. lol 🤣😆

Reply(2)
10
Debby Marchetti
2d ago

Wow so if it is that easy for a bear to get over fences then how hard can it be for immigrants or worse other countries to invade us, come on Homeland Security, we have been had by a “BEAR” and it doesn’t have a weapon other than teeth and claws!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 105.5 Boise

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

One of the best things about living in Idaho is that there never seems to be a shortage of mysteries. In a recent search on YouTube, I came across a video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Goes Full Alpha Male on Bear Chasing Family Dog

If there’s one thing we’ve learned here, it’s don’t mess with Florida Man. This recent video of a man scaring a black bear away from his dog just proves it. The video, taken at a home in Navarre Beach, Florida, first shows a woman trying to call the dog inside. But, a black bear charges after the dog instead, chasing it around the side of the house. Then, the man comes outside, making himself look big, and unleashes a primal roar that scares the animal right off.
NAVARRE, FL
105.5 The Fan

The Dark Secrets of a Utah Ranch Are Under Investigation

My fascination with the paranormal and unexplained phenomena is well-documented. So, when I was scrolling through Netflix over the weekend, I was shocked to learn via a History Channel documentary that "the world’s most mysterious hot spot for UFO and 'High Strangeness' phenomena" was just 7 hours away from Boise.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Lifestyle
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Panama City, FL
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#Brown Bear#Tyndall Air Force Base#Javascript#Florida Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion

As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
HOOVER, AL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

543K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy