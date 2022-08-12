ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why TSSAA may change classification system Monday

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago
Welcome to The Bootleg, The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter where we bring you the top preps news going on in the Nashville area. This is high school sports editor Tom Kreager.

The biggest topic right now is reclassification, which is the key discussion on Monday in Lebanon when the TSSAA Board of Control meets for its August meeting.

They are expected to approve a classification system that will run for the 2023-24 school year through 2026-27.

Folks, my best guess is something new is coming. Here is why:

In June, the TSSAA staff asked its Board of Control about every sport and if the 12 board members were satisfied with their current classification structure.

Football had no complaints.

Basketball had plenty — from district sizes to travel and lopsided scores, even in the state tournament. And if basketball is changed, one can assume baseball and softball are going to follow.

I've gone on record to say something needed done in those three sports, which went to four classes for all public schools last school year. I'm not against four classes. I believe right now the state currently is using a system for three classes, but has four and things don't fit — think round peg in square hole.

Well, TSSAA technology guru Bradley Lambert has helped develop a system where four classes can work and teams can be divided more toward enrollment size and not getting the same number of teams in each class. But it will surely bring conversation.

In Class 1A and 4A in basketball, baseball and softball, there would only be four state tournament participants due to reduced number of teams in those classes. In 2A and 3A, there will be eight, as has been the case for decades.

Comparing class size and number of state tournament qualifiers should lead to a lengthy debate.

Recruiting update

Both Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson and Blackman tight end Ben Marshall each made their college football choices on Friday — a week before the TSSAA season kicks off.

Parson, a four-star quarterback, picked Mississippi State over SMU, TCU and Virginia Tech. While Marshall chose California and is the second Blaze athlete to commit to a Power 5 program.

Thanks for signing up to The Bootleg. The high school football season kicks off on Thursday. If you haven't yet, please take a moment to subscribe to The Tennessean. Our high school staff has worked furiously to prep readers for the upcoming season and will continue to give you the best high school sports coverage in the Nashville area.

Nolensville boys ready for Little League World Series opener

For the second year in a row, a group of local boys will represent on the Little League Baseball World Series stage this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Nolensville Little League baseball team repeated as the Southeast regional champions last week and will open up the LLWS Wednesday at 2 p.m. on ESPN against New England.
