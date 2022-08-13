Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Councilmember Seeks Improved Election Processes in Proposed Resolution
localocnews.com
DMHC monitoring access to services at Kaiser Permanente during strike
The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) is continuing to monitor access to services for Californians enrolled in Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente) who may be impacted during a strike by behavioral health care workers in Northern California. “Ensuring California health plans provide timely access to care...
localocnews.com
Edison alerts customers that a Flex Alert has been issued for Wednesday, August 17
The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17: California-ISO-issues-Flex-Alert-for-tomorrow-Aug-17.pdf (caiso.com). The period of concern is 4 – 9 p.m. “Consumers are urged to conserve electricity, especially during the late afternoon and early evening, when the grid is most stressed due to higher...
