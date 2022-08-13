LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said his department is continuing to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead. Green said officers were sent at around 5:00 a.m. to the 100 block of Widgeon Dr. on a home invasion report. On arrival they found a man who had been shot several times and his wife who been in the house during the shooting.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO