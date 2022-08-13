ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

One dead, another injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) -One man is dead and another is injured following a Tuesday morning shooting in Lexington. Police say they responded to a home invasion on Widgeon Dr. around 5am. When officers arrived they say they found the victims. A woman and several children who were in the...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said his department is continuing to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead. Green said officers were sent at around 5:00 a.m. to the 100 block of Widgeon Dr. on a home invasion report. On arrival they found a man who had been shot several times and his wife who been in the house during the shooting.
LEXINGTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Family of elderly SC woman killed in robbery speaks out

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was denied bond after being accused of killing 86-year-old Essie Benekin and setting her home on fire in the Pineville community. “That’s my sister, I miss my sister. I don’t have a sister anymore,” said Daisy Green, Benekin’s sister. An affidavit released shows a cigarette butt, a glove, […]
PINEVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eutawville, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
Eutawville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Orangeburg, SC
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sled#Police#Violent Crime#Orangeburg Co
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion

PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
PELION, SC
abccolumbia.com

Main St. business deemed public nuisance, shut down by police

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is shutting down a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance. According to a department spokesperson, Main’s Best, a convenience store on Main St. was closed permanently on Monday. Describing the store as a “drain on public resources”, police...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Crews respond to structure fire in Salley

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
SALLEY, SC
coladaily.com

Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy