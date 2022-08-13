Read full article on original website
Woman’s brother and husband exchange gunfire in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said his department is continuing to investigate a Monday morning shooting that left a man dead. Green said officers were sent at around 5:00 a.m. to the 100 block of Widgeon Dr. on a home invasion report. On arrival they found a man who had been shot several times and his wife who been in the house during the shooting.
21-year-old accused of assaulting multiple woman
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - In the early morning on August 5, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of someone walking around Oakcrest Road assaulting individuals. One victim reported the 21-year-old Jabar Zuell forced his way into her home and attempted to choke her. The victim then...
Deadly DUI crash leads to arrest in North Charleston, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police say they made an arrest following a deadly weekend crash. NCPD on Saturday responded to a Tanger Outlet Boulevard after a report of a crash with injuries, around 10 p.m. Officers had Aaron Sidney Portner, 28, sitting in a patrol car at the scene as they noticed […]
DUI suspect captured on video running a red light before fatal crash, SC cops say
A 55-year-old woman was killed after a man ran a red light near a South Carolina outlet mall, officials said. Now, the person accused of blowing through the intersection over the weekend is charged with driving under the influence, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Officers in an incident...
12-year-old shot, 2 men wounded during fight in South Carolina town
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) — A man and a 12-year-old boy were shot and another man was stabbed Saturday night during a fight in downtown Walterboro, authorities said. Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said crews responded about 9 p.m. to reports of a stabbing and shooting in the 200 block of East Washington Street. […]
Man accused of killing elderly Pineville woman, setting fire to her home, deputies say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County arrested a man accused of killing an elderly woman and setting fire to her Pineville home. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential alarm at a home in the Pineville community on Monday. The responding deputy noticed both smoke and fire coming […]
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle crash in Pelion
PELION, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Pelion. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion, was traveling west on Crystal Springs Drive when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. Oseguera was pronounced dead at the scene.
5-year-old seriously injured during lawn mower accident in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 5-year-old was seriously injured during an accident involving a lawn mower in Berkeley County. According to a report from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home off Lake Moultrie Drive in the Bonneau area on Saturday afternoon after receiving a call about a juvenile who […]
Crews respond to structure fire in Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County fire crews responded to a fully involved structure fire early morning. Dispatch says first responders were called to a home on Honeysuckle Trail at 2:57 a.m. It is unknown if injuries have been reported. We’re told the cause of the fire is still under...
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
Lexington County coroner identifies victim in single-vehicle accident
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the person who died in a single vehicle accident Sunday around 1 a.m. in Pelion. According to Fisher, Andres I. Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, of Pelion died from sustained injuries. Gonzalez was driving on Crystal Springs Dr. when the vehicle ran off the road and...
‘They left him to die’: Berkeley Co. family wants justice after man hit by car while riding bike
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A family in Cross is looking for closure after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured in the intensive care unit. Family members say James Cumbee was riding his bike when a vehicle struck him and left the scene. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says...
Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
Car group halts traffic on 1 side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday; no arrests made
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Photos and video on social media show at least a dozen cars halt traffic on one side of the Ravenel Bridge Saturday. Shortly before 4 p.m., officers from Mount Pleasant and Charleston Police Departments responded to the bridge. Police received several reports of "a large number of vehicles stopped on the bridge blocking traffic, doing vehicle burnouts, and driving recklessly," according to a MPPD spokesperson.
Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting with Eutawville Police
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — State agents are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that happened in Orangeburg County and involved at least one officer. Police Chief Sean Hopkins declined to comment but deferred to his attorney, Michael Laubshire, who was able to confirm some of the basics of the incident. Laubshire...
