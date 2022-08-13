ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ursuline girls cruise past Perry in first ever Friday Night Lights game

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline girls soccer team topped Perry Friday night 2-0 at Farmers National Bank Field.

The game was part of the statewide Friday Night Lights. For Ursuline, it is the first time they played during the event.

The Irish had several opportunities in the first half, finally capitalizing late in the half when Olivia Puhalla scored from just outside the box to make it 1-0.

Ursuline would double their lead in the second half with a goal from Lily Scott.

With the win, the Irish move to 1-0.

