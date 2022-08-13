ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Police: Wanted man uses child as human shield in Middle Tennessee standoff

By Lucas Wright, Andy Cordan
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6eSq_0hFUUcRL00

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.

On Monday, News Channel 11’s sister station, News 2, reported on “Operation Zero Tolerance,” an aggressive campaign to stop drugs coming into Cheatham County.

One of the targets of that operation, Dresden Hollars, reportedly ran from authorities. On Wednesday, they tracked the 21-year-old to a tiny shed in the Valley View community.

Title IX attorney: ETSU athletic director should have prevented players’ dismissals

Hollars was wanted on drug charges. While searching the neighborhood, they found a loaded gun in a stolen car, believed to have been in Hollars’ possession.

The search led officers to a shed, where once they opened the door, they found Hollars with a two-year-old child on his lap and another child nearby. Officers told News 2 he used the toddler on his lap as a human shield.

After an intense 90 seconds, a crying Hollars surrendered without further incident.

2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder

The young children in the shed were safely removed from the scene.

Along with Hollars, the mother of the children was also taken into custody. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nashville.

Hollars was booked into jail on a long list of charges. He is being held on a $110,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 9

Related
actionnews5.com

‘Kiss of Death’: Woman accused of passing drugs to Tenn. inmate

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility is now facing murder charges. According to TDOC, Rachel Dollard allegedly passed drugs to inmate Joshua Brown during a kiss while visiting him in the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. Dollard was...
DICKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Cheatham County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Cheatham County, TN
City
Dresden, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Middle Tennessee#Murder#Wanted Man#Human Shield#Ne
whvoradio.com

College Street Murder Suspect Enters Plea

A Christian County woman charged in the fatal shooting of a Hopkinsville man on College Street last year entered a plea in Christian County Circuit Court Monday morning. Kachelle Isbell and her public defender Doug Moore appeared before Judge Andrew Self and special prosecutor Tim Cocanougher appeared via Zoom. Isbell...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WJHL

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy