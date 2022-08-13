Police: Wanted man uses child as human shield in Middle Tennessee standoff
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
On Monday, News Channel 11’s sister station, News 2, reported on “Operation Zero Tolerance,” an aggressive campaign to stop drugs coming into Cheatham County.
On Monday, News Channel 11's sister station, News 2, reported on "Operation Zero Tolerance," an aggressive campaign to stop drugs coming into Cheatham County.

One of the targets of that operation, Dresden Hollars, reportedly ran from authorities. On Wednesday, they tracked the 21-year-old to a tiny shed in the Valley View community.
Hollars was wanted on drug charges. While searching the neighborhood, they found a loaded gun in a stolen car, believed to have been in Hollars’ possession.
The search led officers to a shed, where once they opened the door, they found Hollars with a two-year-old child on his lap and another child nearby. Officers told News 2 he used the toddler on his lap as a human shield.
After an intense 90 seconds, a crying Hollars surrendered without further incident.
The young children in the shed were safely removed from the scene.
Along with Hollars, the mother of the children was also taken into custody. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nashville.
Along with Hollars, the mother of the children was also taken into custody. She was wanted on outstanding warrants from Nashville.

Hollars was booked into jail on a long list of charges. He is being held on a $110,000 bond.
